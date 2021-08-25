Busta Rhymes’ Anti-Mask Rant Goes Viral (Guess He’s Back on His B.S.)
Today in “Celebrities That Need to STFU,” may we present Busta Rhymes. The has-been rapper recently went on an anti-mask rant that went viral on Twitter for its sheer stupidity.
The diatribe occurred back in June during his surprise headlining gig at the Seoul Taco’s 10th anniversary block party in Missouri. For whatever reason, it just surfaced now. In the rant, the musical artist proclaimed, “COVID can suck a dick. All these little weird-ass government policies and mandates [can] suck a dick.”
Busta Rhymes rails against COVID lockdowns and masks:
“No human being is supposed to tell you you can’t even breathe freely. Fuck your mask!”
“Stop trying to take our civil liberties away…Energy is important.”pic.twitter.com/CDpbTCk3bT
— T. Grant Benson (@GrantB911) August 24, 2021
Um…OK…
The rant continued with a tangent on “the God-given right of freedom.” He explained: “No human being is supposed to tell you that you can’t even breathe freely. Fuck your mask…Some of y’all might feel differently, but fuck your mask.”
Among his anti-mask arguments: that you can’t eat food or see other people’s smiles with a mask on, and that they block our energy. ““We are all conductors of fucking good energy,” he said.
We are also conductors of airborne germs, Busta, but apparently that’s not of concern to you.
Twitter had some thoughts on all this.
oh thank heavens! noted virologist busta rhymes has something to say
— Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) August 24, 2021
Me seeing Busta Rhymes trending then finding out that Busta Rhymes is an anti-masker. pic.twitter.com/dI050ExDrn
— ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) August 24, 2021
Busta Rhymes: “F*** your mask”
Black Twitter: pic.twitter.com/2uYwQ5jox4
— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) August 24, 2021
Busta Rhymes to an audience:
“Fxck your masks”
Busta Rhymes last album cover: pic.twitter.com/VaoAHfgybq
— (@exavierpope) August 24, 2021
We’re calling the next COVID mutation the Busta Rhymes variant https://t.co/4Jt8hQuoUZ
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 24, 2021
“This is serious, we could make you delirious, you should have a healthy fear of us” – COVID to Busta Rhymes
— Charles J. Moore (@charles270) August 24, 2021
Corona looking at busta rhymes like pic.twitter.com/geyqYsl1QE
— lil duval (@lilduval) August 24, 2021
Let’s hope Busta keeps any future opinions on healthcare – as well as any respiratory droplets – to himself. We need more Covid exposure like we need more Back on My B.S..
Cover Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams / Contributor (Getty Images)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Britney Spears Models New Target Bikinis on Instagram, That’s What We Call a Bullseye
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
2/10
Blake Lively Bares Boobs With Chuck Taylors at ‘Free Guy’ Premiere (One Guess Which We’re More Excited About)
Read more here.
Photo: Arturo Holmes / Staff (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Mandatory Music: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Celebrate “WAP-iversary” with Unseen Footage, Tease Another Collab to Crush Our Reality
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
4/10
Meanwhile at Lollapalooza: Sign Language Interpreter Nails Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ And Somehow Makes Song More Provocative (Video)
Read more here.
Photo: Scott Legato (Getty Images)
-
5/10
Who Wore It Better: Jennifer Aniston v. Harry Styles
Read more here.
Photo: Emma Summerton for InStyle and JMEnternational / Contributor (Getty Images)
6/10
The Funniest Tweet Reactions to Rumors That Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Are More Than Just 'Friends'
Read more here.
Photo: NBC
-
7/10
New ‘Stranger Things 4’ Sneak Peek Trailer Gives Both Good News and Bad News
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
8/10
Watch Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Prove They Bathe Their Kids in Hilarious Instagram Video (But Can They Pass the Sniff Test?)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
-
9/10
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says ‘Screw Your Freedom’ to Anti-Masking ‘Schmucks’ in Brutally Honest YouTube Rant
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
10/10
Meanwhile in Music: Sugar Ray Singer Mark McGrath Crows Himself ‘Last Douchebag,’ But Let’s Not Forget the Biggest, Too
Read more here.
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor (Getty Images)