Busta Rhymes’ Anti-Mask Rant Goes Viral (Guess He’s Back on His B.S.)

Today in “Celebrities That Need to STFU,” may we present Busta Rhymes. The has-been rapper recently went on an anti-mask rant that went viral on Twitter for its sheer stupidity.

The diatribe occurred back in June during his surprise headlining gig at the Seoul Taco’s 10th anniversary block party in Missouri. For whatever reason, it just surfaced now. In the rant, the musical artist proclaimed, “COVID can suck a dick. All these little weird-ass government policies and mandates [can] suck a dick.”

Busta Rhymes rails against COVID lockdowns and masks: “No human being is supposed to tell you you can’t even breathe freely. Fuck your mask!” “Stop trying to take our civil liberties away…Energy is important.”pic.twitter.com/CDpbTCk3bT — T. Grant Benson (@GrantB911) August 24, 2021

Um…OK…

The rant continued with a tangent on “the God-given right of freedom.” He explained: “No human being is supposed to tell you that you can’t even breathe freely. Fuck your mask…Some of y’all might feel differently, but fuck your mask.”

Among his anti-mask arguments: that you can’t eat food or see other people’s smiles with a mask on, and that they block our energy. ““We are all conductors of fucking good energy,” he said.

We are also conductors of airborne germs, Busta, but apparently that’s not of concern to you.

Twitter had some thoughts on all this.

oh thank heavens! noted virologist busta rhymes has something to say — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) August 24, 2021

Me seeing Busta Rhymes trending then finding out that Busta Rhymes is an anti-masker. pic.twitter.com/dI050ExDrn — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) August 24, 2021

Busta Rhymes to an audience:

“Fxck your masks” Busta Rhymes last album cover: pic.twitter.com/VaoAHfgybq — (@exavierpope) August 24, 2021

We’re calling the next COVID mutation the Busta Rhymes variant https://t.co/4Jt8hQuoUZ — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 24, 2021

“This is serious, we could make you delirious, you should have a healthy fear of us” – COVID to Busta Rhymes — Charles J. Moore (@charles270) August 24, 2021

Corona looking at busta rhymes like pic.twitter.com/geyqYsl1QE — lil duval (@lilduval) August 24, 2021

Let’s hope Busta keeps any future opinions on healthcare – as well as any respiratory droplets – to himself. We need more Covid exposure like we need more Back on My B.S..

Cover Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams / Contributor (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS: