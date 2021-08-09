Blake Lively Bares Boobs With Chuck Taylors at ‘Free Guy’ Premiere (One Guess Which We’re More Excited About)
Blake Lively doesn’t do a ton of red carpet events these days, but when she does, she still knows how to knock it out of the park (and make us weak in the knees). Her latest appearance was at the premiere of Free Guy, a video game-themed comedy starring her husband of nine years, Ryan Reynolds.
For the occasion, Lively donned a pink sequin Prabal Gurung gown with cutouts that played peek-a-boo with her cleavage. While the gown, paired with pressed flower nails and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, was undeniably feminine, Lively kept her girl-next-door reputation by swapping her Louboutin heels for Converse Chuck Taylors after walking the red carpet.
Photo: @blakelively (Instagram)
The hi-lo, sexy-chill look overall contributed to what Lively dubbed her “prom night 2021” vibe. We totally get it – just seeing her in this get-up made us feel like insatiably horny teenagers all over again.
Cover Photo: Arturo Holmes / Staff (Getty Images)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Britney Spears Nips Out in Topless Instagram Pic (Oops, She Did It Again)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
2/10
Megan Fox Models Heart-Shaped Bra on Magazine Cover, Now We’re Having All Kinds of Palpitations
Read more here.
Photo: Basic Magazine
-
3/10
Tyra Banks Interviews Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model Megan Thee Stallion in Hot Tub (And You’ll Love What She Wore)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
4/10
Trouble in Paradise: Hilarious Video Resurfaces of J. Lo Making Fun of Ben Affleck’s Back Tattoo (She’s Not Wrong), Beginning of the End (Again)?
Read more here.
Photo: Arnaldo Magnani (Getty Images)
-
5/10
Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Becomes First Person to Buy a Planet, Jeff Bezos Likely Seething at Obvious Missed Opportunity
Read more here.
Photo: Rich Furry / Staff (Getty Images)
6/10
Marc Jacobs Documents Face Lift in Bizarre Instagram Photos (Really, We’re Doing This Now?)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
-
7/10
Ranked! Val Kilmer’s Best Roles Ahead of Found-Footage Documentary ‘Val’
Read more here.
Photo: C. Flanigan / Contributor (Getty Images)
8/10
Mandatory Movies: 11 Takeaways From the Epic New ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer This Week
Read more here.
Photo: Sony Pictures Entertainment
-
9/10
Mandatory Movie Battles: ‘Space Jam’ vs. ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
Read more here.
Photo: Warner Bros.
10/10
Mandatory Predictions: ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Is the Laugh We Need (Plus 6 Guesses Where This Season Goes)
Read more here.
Photo: Apple TV+