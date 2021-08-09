Blake Lively Bares Boobs With Chuck Taylors at ‘Free Guy’ Premiere (One Guess Which We’re More Excited About)

Blake Lively doesn’t do a ton of red carpet events these days, but when she does, she still knows how to knock it out of the park (and make us weak in the knees). Her latest appearance was at the premiere of Free Guy, a video game-themed comedy starring her husband of nine years, Ryan Reynolds.

For the occasion, Lively donned a pink sequin Prabal Gurung gown with cutouts that played peek-a-boo with her cleavage. While the gown, paired with pressed flower nails and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, was undeniably feminine, Lively kept her girl-next-door reputation by swapping her Louboutin heels for Converse Chuck Taylors after walking the red carpet.

Photo: @blakelively (Instagram)

The hi-lo, sexy-chill look overall contributed to what Lively dubbed her “prom night 2021” vibe. We totally get it – just seeing her in this get-up made us feel like insatiably horny teenagers all over again.

Cover Photo: Arturo Holmes / Staff (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS: