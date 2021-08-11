Mandatory Music: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Celebrate “WAP-iversary” with Unseen Footage, Tease Another Collab to Crush Our Reality

It’s hard to believe it’s been a year since Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion changed the music world forever with one little acronym. “WAP” hit the airwaves around this time in 2020, and it was just the naughty, dirty reprieve from the coronavirus pandemic (not to mention our sexless isolation) that we so desperately needed. The rap anthem about wet-ass pussies feels like it’s always been a part of pop culture.

“Wow I can’t believe wappity WAP turned one today. It don’t even feel like it. What a record! @theestallion we should do it again sometime,” Cardi B tweeted over the weekend.

Wow I can’t believe wappity WAP turned one today. It don’t even feel like it. What a record! @theestallion we should do it again sometime. pic.twitter.com/7gAxmNiJkY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 7, 2021

“Happy WAPIVERSARY,” Megan Thee Stallion replied in a quote tweet. “Thank you for having me, I think the people deserve another collab.”

Happy WAPIVERSARY Thank you for having me , I think the people deserve another collab https://t.co/UiDFHuFbqO — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 7, 2021

What was that? A tease about another collab between hip-hop’s two biggest hotties? We feel all hot and bothered just thinking about it.

In honor of what should be a national holiday, unseen footage from the music video was released.

OK, that’s not really unseen footage – at least not from “WAP.” Actress Halle Berry was just poking fun about how a scene of her dancing in the 1997 movie B.A.P.S. inspired Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s vid. But she should definitely do a cameo in the follow-up.

Maybe the next song could honor another beautiful female body part. We think you know which one…

