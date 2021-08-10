Meanwhile at Lollapalooza: Sign Language Interpreter Nails Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ And Somehow Makes Song More Provocative (Video)

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion raised more than a few eyebrows last summer when they dropped their hit single “WAP.” But thanks to a breakout performance by the sign language interpreter at this year’s Lollapalooza, the song just got a whole lot more provocative.

That’s saying something considering the track which is stands for “wet-ass pussy” had the conservatives up in arms. Everyone from Catholic moms to congressmen went ballistic over the song lyrics. Right-wing pundit Ben Shapiro dedicated weeks of his life trying to shame the rappers for celebrating their pleasure zones. Even on YouTube, where you can watch naked yoga and people fighting in the streets, the reigning queens of rap were banned from uploading their original lyrics video.

All this backlash only fueled the song’s popularity, rocketing it to number one on the Billboard Hot 100, while the never-nudes could only watch from the sidelines, grimacing.

And yet, somehow a sign language interpreter, whose sole purpose at Lollapalooza was to help communicate the performance to the hearing impaired, raised the ante on how amazingly steamy the song actually is.

Take a look:

This Sign language interpreter going off during Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” performance at Lollapalooza 😭🤣 #Lolla pic.twitter.com/zKWr8L0gXm — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 3, 2021

The interpreter, Kelly Kurdi, is a fixture in the American Sign Language pop world. And just to show you how versatile she is, check out this video of her signing the 100 percent unsexy explanation Jamie Lynn Spears gave the world about her silence surrounding sister Britney’s conservatorship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kelly4access

Now watch the Lollapalooza performance again and marvel. Despite the insane crowds and surge in Covid cases after the weekend event (which made the whole festival look a bit like an exercise in madness), this single performance was a moment of sheer perfection. It makes us long for a day when we can have our WAP and eat it too. (You know what we mean.)

Cover Photo: Scott Legato (Getty Images)

