Britney Spears Nips Out in Topless Instagram Pic (Oops, She Did It Again)

We don’t know what’s going on with Britney Spears, but we like it. The former pop star currently embroiled in a conservatorship battle has seemingly given up on music and turned into, well, an Instagram exhibitionist.

Her latest reveal involved a topless pic in which she stood beneath a tree in a tiny pair of unzipped denim cutoffs, threw her head back, and clutched both of her breasts. She creatively edited out her nipples per the social media platform’s posting guidelines.

And that wasn’t the only topless pic in which she bared *almost* all…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

This is so much better than Britney’s “Baby One More Time” days. (Remember when we thought that was racy?) While this is definitely closer to an “Oops, I Did It Again” mentality, we will never tire of seeing Spears showing skin. She doesn’t even need to sing while doing so.

Cover Photo: @britneyspears (Instagram)

