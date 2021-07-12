Parental Advisory: Halsey Breaks Internet With Boob-Baring Album Cover (And 8 Other Records That Were Less About the Music, More About the Boobs)

It’s a big year for Halsey – in more ways than one. The bisexual singer (who uses they/them pronouns) is expecting their first baby with screenwriter Alev Aydin any day now.

As if that weren’t momentous enough, they recently released the cover art for their next album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, featuring the artist poised on a throne with a baby in their lap and one bare breast. It’s very virgin mother Mary meets Game of Thrones.

“This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months. The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being,” Halsey wrote in a lengthy caption.

“This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!” they continued.

The album, which drops Aug. 27, was produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Whether or not the music is any good, who knows, but the cover art certainly got the whole world’s attention. Within minutes of releasing the image, Halsey was trending on Twitter, and the Instagram post has almost 5 million likes.

In honor of the jaw-dropping cover art, we’ve rounded up eight other records that were less about the music and more about the boobs.

Cover Photo: @halsey (Twitter)