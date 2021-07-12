Tiffany Haddish Tells Nicolas Cage Her First Orgasm Was Watching ‘Face/Off,’ Sparks Interesting Sequel Idea ‘Face/On Tiffany Haddish’

Do you ever wonder what you’d say to your celebrity idol if you met them in person? We know one thing we wouldn’t mention: that they were responsible for our first orgasm. But we’re not Tiffany Haddish.

In an interview with NPR last week, the comedian recalled how she felt the need to fess up to actor Nicolas Cage, whose film Face/Off oddly inspired her first-ever climax.

When she found herself co-starring with Cage in the forthcoming film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent last year, she felt conflicted. Should she reveal the role he played in her burgeoning sexuality? Or shut up about it?

“It was a debate,” she said. “‘Should I tell Nicolas Cage this? This is inappropriate. I don’t want him to hit me with a sexual-harassment [claim], but I gotta tell him.’”

After enough awkward interactions, she went for it. “I was like, ‘Look, I’m really intimidated by you, and I need to tell you something,’” she said. “‘I have to tell you this story, man, and once I tell you this story, it’ll be fine.’”

As the tale goes, Haddish went to see Face/Off with her then-boyfriend. They started making out during the film, and she got so aroused she had an orgasm. When she opened her eyes, the first face she saw was not her date’s, but Cage’s.

“As I was achieving a momentous moment that I had never experienced in my life,” Haddish said. “I open my eyes, and the eyes of Nicolas Cage are looking into my eyes super big.”

So when she was standing face-to-face with Cage, all she could think about was that orgasmic experience. It must have been a relief to share the strange, sexy experience with him – and by the sounds of it, he took the story in stride. Haddish claimed he “laughed super hard” at the horny story.

But before he got any funny ideas about trying to make lightning strike twice, she added, “I’m just letting you know that this is a thought that’s been running through my mind, and it’s keeping me from doing my job. But now that I’ve told you, I think this is going to be just fine.”

We can’t say there’s anything about Face/Off that’s even mildly arousing to us, but if it floats your boat, or just gets you wetter than the ocean, by all means, orgasm away, Tiff. As for us, we’ll be looking forward to the inevitable sequel, hopefully titled Face/On Tiffany Haddish.

