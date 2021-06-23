Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ex-Husband Chris Martin Is ‘Like a Brother,’ Basically the Last Thing Any Man Wants to Be to a Woman
Aw, Gwyneth Paltrow. The Oscar-winning actress-turned-entrepreneur is always trying to say the sweetest things with the best of intentions and so often ends up with her foot in her mouth instead.
The latest gaffe by the Goop founder has nothing to do with vagina-scented candles or a middle-aged birthday suit selfie. Instead, it’s a comment she made about her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.
“He’s like my brother,” Paltrow told the Today Show about Martin. “You know, he’s my family. I love him.”
Yikes. We realize Paltrow might not understand this, but likening your former lover – not to mention the father of your children – to a brother is probably the most insulting thing she could have said about him. Call him a dick, a douche, a deadbeat dad – anything but grouping him in with relatives. (*shudder*)
Perhaps this brotherly love explains this other surprising comment from Paltrow, which popped out during the Anna Faris Is Qualified podcast: “I never wanted to not be married to the father of my kids, theoretically,” she said. “But I have learned more about myself through that process than I could have imagined.”
Good lord. Not only is Paltrow asking us to pretend that being loved like someone’s brother is a good thing, but now she’s also implying we have to be grateful for the lessons learned during “conscious uncoupling”?
Maybe you’re the bigger person, Paltrow. Or maybe you’re just out to lunch. Who knows. Perhaps we should ask your “brother” what he thinks.
Cover Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)
