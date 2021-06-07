Ben Affleck’s Satisfied Smirk Leaving J. Lo’s Home Is Our New Morning-After Mood Board
If you didn’t believe the rumors or even the paparazzi pics of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez getting cozy out on the town lately, just look at Affleck’s face. The 48-year-old Oscar Winner recently flashed a self-satisfied smirk as he departed Lopez’s Los Angeles home in his car.
Smirking Ben Affleck leaves Jennifer Lopez’s house in the morning https://t.co/SPchoRXRBX pic.twitter.com/qxqlbod08B
— Page Six (@PageSix) June 3, 2021
This was no walk of shame. (For starters, as we said, he was driving.) Instead, it was the ultimate morning-after mood board, and definitely #goals as far as any post-hookup emoting goes.
Twitter has some clever – and crude – quips when Page Six broke the news.
— Keaton Howard, Kissing Enthusiast (@EvilKeaton) June 3, 2021
Hahahahaha that’s someone looking like he was drowning in Latina POUNANY I know been there couple of times in my lifetime
— pretty little penis (@Sseb48379222) June 3, 2021
He got ass all night, of course he’s smiling.
— Charley (@BarleySir) June 3, 2021
No way he brushed his teeth with that pussy eating grin.
— Dr. Lovejoy (@FemdomTherapy) June 3, 2021
We’re just glad Affleck is out of his Dunkin’ donut-eating quarantine phase.
The once-engaged couple has been spotted getting “cuddly” at the Pendry hotel in West Hollywood and Wolfgang Puck’s Merois in addition to previous rendezvous in Miami and Montana.
But Affleck’s expression the morning after a sleepover with Lopez says it all. “Bennifer” is back and apparently only got better with age. We can’t wait to see how this long-awaited reunion unfolds, and we hope the mornings hold many more smiles for both of these beautiful people.
Cover Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)
