Culture / Entertainment
Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck’s Satisfied Smirk Leaving J. Lo’s Home Is Our New Morning-After Mood Board

by Mandatory Editors

If you didn’t believe the rumors or even the paparazzi pics of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez getting cozy out on the town lately, just look at Affleck’s face. The 48-year-old Oscar Winner recently flashed a self-satisfied smirk as he departed Lopez’s Los Angeles home in his car.

This was no walk of shame. (For starters, as we said, he was driving.) Instead, it was the ultimate morning-after mood board, and definitely #goals as far as any post-hookup emoting goes.

Twitter has some clever – and crude – quips when Page Six broke the news.

We’re just glad Affleck is out of his Dunkin’ donut-eating quarantine phase.

The once-engaged couple has been spotted getting “cuddly” at the Pendry hotel in West Hollywood and Wolfgang Puck’s Merois in addition to previous rendezvous in Miami and Montana.

But Affleck’s expression the morning after a sleepover with Lopez says it all. “Bennifer” is back and apparently only got better with age. We can’t wait to see how this long-awaited reunion unfolds, and we hope the mornings hold many more smiles for both of these beautiful people.

Cover Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS: