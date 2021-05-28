Channing Tatum Posts Nude Instagram, Apparently Has an 8-Pack That Leads to His ‘Lost City of D’
Channing Tatum nearly nude. It’s not like it’s something we haven’t seen before (hello, Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL?!) but it still takes us by surprise every time. His latest public birthday suit flashing occurred on an Instagram story on Tuesday and it left very little to the imagination.
In the post, the former exotic dancer posed before a full-length mirror in his make-up trailer, biceps rock hard, eight-pack flexed, and a hand precariously near his junk (which he cheekily covered up with a monkey emoji).
Photo: @channingtatum (Instagram)
“You know when you in the make-up trailer a–hole naked holding a towel over your junk you about to do some s–t on set that you gonna have to prepare ya mama for before she see the movie,” he wrote on the image. “And yes, I’m flexing so hard I got a cramp.”
He hashtagged the revealing snap with #lostcityofd, a reference to his 2022 film which is not as sexy as the title makes it sound (in fact, it looks so cheesy and melodramatic it would fit right in on the Hallmark movie channel).
This isn’t the first time the actor-turned-children’s-book-author has bared it all on social media. In 2019, he lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish, and as the winner, she got to pick a photo for him to post. She chose this one:
We know Tatum busts his ass to look this chiseled, but must we suffer the boastful pics about it? Like, enough already. You’re fit. We get it. And we definitely don’t need to see how well-hung you are. We feel inferior enough as it is, thanks.
Cover Photo: @channingtatum (Instagram)
