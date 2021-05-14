Ben Affleck Spotted Hanging Out with J. Lo, Hopefully Just Dating Again and Never Making ‘Gigli 2’

Ben Affleck is at it again, this time with former flame and all-around screen queen Jennifer Lopez. We just really hope it’s because they’re dating again and not rehearsing for the sequel to Gigli.

For those who don’t remember ancient history, back in 2003, the actors were engaged to be married. After motoring down the red carpet as Hollywood’s rising power couple, their on-again-off-again relationship finally broke down for good in 2004. Or so we thought.

Now internet sleuths are saying the couple might be back on-again after a series of sightings over the past week appear to be more than just coincidences. It all began in April, ten days before A-Rod publicly (and woefully) announced he was a free agent when Affleck slyly praised J. Lo’s recent feature in InStyle magazine. At first, it seemed like nothing more than an innocent, offhand comment.

But then on May 2, at a vaccination event hosted by Jimmy Kimmel in which both actors appeared, Lopez opened her musical performance with a song she’d written for Affleck (and has notoriously avoided performing for nearly 20 years) while Ben smiled from the wings. Weird, right?

Three days later, eyewitnesses spotted Affleck casually leaving J. Lo’s LA pad. That seemingly platonic meetup nearly gave us a panic attack as rumors of a new project circulated, until it was later confirmed the couple took a weekend trip to Affleck’s Montana ranch, making a very public return to LA on May 10. With the couple seen cozying up on a private jet, the world collectively breathed a sigh of relief.

With fears of a Gigli reboot momentarily assuaged, we can now bask in the shocking return of Bennifer (yep, that’s their nickname and we guarantee it’s coming back). After 17 years, a marriage, and countless swoon-worthy girlfriends, Affleck has returned to the original Fly Girl. We just hope after all these years, she’s still just Jenny from the block.

Cover Photo: James Devaney (Getty Images)

1/10 Billie Eilish Brings Blonde Bombshell Energy to British Vogue Cover (Move Over, Marilyn Monroe) Read more here. Photo: Instagram

2/10 Megan Fox Wraps Her Legs and Lips Around Machine Gun Kelly, Meanwhile We Wrap Our Lips Around Another Cheeseburger Read more here. Photo: Chris Unger / Contributor (Getty Images)



3/10 Britney Spears’ Strange Sandwich Tutorial Shows She Doesn’t Know Her Nuts (But At Least Nobody Is Taking Them From Her) Read more here. Photo: Instagram

4/10 George Clooney Hilariously Fan Boys Over Brad Pitt For Charity Video Read more here. Photo: YouTube



5/10 Mark Wahlberg Reveals 20-Pound Weight Gain, Finally Looks Like the Rest of Us Read more here. Photo: Instagram

6/10 Will Smith Admits ‘I’m in the Worst Shape of My Life’ in Dad Bod Instagram Pic Read more here. Photo: Instagram



7/10 Viral TikTok of Adam Sandler Hilariously Waitlisted at IHOP by Server Who Doesn’t Recognize Him (Or Totally Recognized the Guy Who Made All Those Bad Movies) Read more here. Photo: TikTok

8/10 Adam Sandler Hilariously Responds to Viral IHOP Video in ‘For the Record’ Tweet Read more here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)



9/10 Justin Bieber’s Ugly-Ass Dreadlocks Are Back (And Other Celebs Who Never Should Have Tried This Trend) Read more here. Photo: Instagram

10/10 ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Jokes That Won’t Land In Hilary Duff’s Sequel Series ‘How I Met Your Father’ Read more here. Photo: 20th Century Fox Television/Gotham (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.