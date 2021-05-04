Justin Bieber’s Ugly-Ass Dreadlocks Are Back (And Other Celebs Who Never Should Have Tried This Trend)

Just when you thought maybe, just maybe, Justin Bieber was growing up, settling down, and (dare we say it?) evolving, he does something so ignorant that we have to put him back in the “stupid celebrities” corner. The pop superstar’s latest gaffe? Bringing back dreadlocks.

In recent Instagram posts, the Biebs revealed that he’s once again wearing the culturally-appropriated hairstyle.

The 27-year-old previously took heat for the ‘do that has historical significance – and has resulted in modern-day discrimination – for Black folks. That Bieber is donning dreads again just shows how little he’s learned.

His hairstyle is particularly hypocritical for someone who took a “stand against racism” in 2019 on Instagram with this statement: “When I was young I was uneducated and found myself saying really hurtful things not knowing the power of my words. Racism Is still very prevalent and I want to use my voice to remind we are all human being and all of EQUAL VALUE BEFORE GOD!”

Oh, lord. We hope Bieber bothers to scroll through the social media reactions regarding his controversial locks, which included comments like: “This is not it Justin,” “I know you can do better,” and “It’s really disappointing to see you with dreads, I thought you educated yourself.”

In honor of this shameless display of white male ignorance, we present to you 13 other celebs who never should’ve tried this trend.

