Britney Spears

Britney Spears Debuts Bold Hair Hue (And Sexy New Nickname) In Leopard-Print Catsuit Pic

by Mandatory Editors

Celebrities are always messing with their hair. Sometimes it’s a hit (see: Billie Eilish’s blonde locks). Sometimes it’s a miss (see: Justin Bieber’s culturally-appropriated dreads). Sometimes, it’s sexy as hell (see: the new ‘do of one Miss Britney Spears).

The former pop star and Instagram attention whore just debuted a bold hair hue – bubblegum pink – and she did so in a leopard-print catsuit and strappy high heels. Meow.

 

“Miss pussycat loves to bite… be careful ladies and gentlemen!!!!!” she captioned the trio of purr-fect pics in which a heavily eye-lined, pink-haired Spears bares her teeth – and her claws.

Fans were down with the new hue.

“OMG OMG PINK HAIR PINK HAIR,” one wrote.

“Pinkney!!!!” another person exclaimed.

“Love the pink hair !!!!!” a third chimed in.

The post quickly racked up over 765K likes, so Spears followed it up with a video in which she danced seductively.

 

Her new hair color got her (appropriately) thinking about Halloween, as evidenced by this post in which she appears in a skin-tight green pantsuit, asking followers what she should dress up as come Oct. 31.

And then she treated fans to some more sexy moves.

 

We don’t know what got into Britney, but we like it. She may be 39 years old and years away from doing anything noteworthy, but she’s still got it. Now if only she got off Instagram and back to making music…

Cover Photo: Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor (Getty Images)

