Billie Eilish Goes Blonde, Now Looks Like Every Other Boring Celebrity

Billie Eilish is a name you associate with the fringe. She’s edgy, sort of goth, and definitely doesn’t give AF about beauty standards. She’s not someone young women look to for fashion or makeup inspiration. But now, the 19-year-old Grammy winner is shocking fans with a physical transformation that is…surprisingly conventional. And honestly? Kind of dull.

Eilish has been teasing on social media that a new hair color was coming, but no one expected her to ditch her trademark neon green/ink black hair hybrid for light blonde locks. Of all the colors of the rainbow, we never would have guessed this one.

The Instagram announcement, which earned the honor of getting to 1 million likes faster than any other post on the social media platform, certainly got people’s attention. There were plenty of “OH MY GOD”s and “I love you”s among the comments alongside the video and this subsequent selfie.

While Eilish looks stunning in the new shade, we simultaneously have to admit that she also resembles, well, every other blonde celebrity in entertainment. Need proof? We hunted down 10 other female celebrities that gave up their dark hair for the blonde bombshell look instead. (Check them out below.)

As for you, Billie, we’ll admit we didn’t dig the neon green hue (or the teal or the electric blue for that matter), but boring old blonde is beneath you. Surely you can come up with something more creative than that for your next aesthetic transformation.

Cover Photo: Instagram

1/10 Scarlett Johansson

2/10 Khloe Kardashian



3/10 Lady Gaga

4/10 Reese Witherspoon



5/10 Rachel McAdams

6/10 Jessica Simpson



7/10 Miley Cyrus

8/10 Gwen Stefani



9/10 Karlie Kloss

10/10 Anne Hathaway

Babies on the way: Celebrity Couples Expecting in 2021

