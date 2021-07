Meanwhile on TikTok: Billie Eilish Shocks Fans With NSFW Video That Made Our Mouths Water

Billie Eilish has a question for you – and it’s rather raunchy.

But before we get to that, a little background. The Grammy Award-winning artist only joined TikTok late last year, and has so far posted several odd yet amusing videos, like of her putting a ukulele in her mouth or sharing a wardrobe malfunction that resulted in a nip slip.

Her latest video, however, went viral because it was so unexpected, so crude, so…well, you be the judge. While eating what appears to be a tortilla, the blonde bombshell asked through a mouthful of food, “Who wants to eat me out?” That’s it. That’s all. That’s the video.

Fans were all up on this in the comments section – and had some hilarious responses.

“ma’am this is a mcdonald’s,” one wrote.

“Billie this is your therapist, I thought we talked about posting these type of videos,” another joked.

“DID NOT EXPECT THAT BILLIE,” a third chimed in.

The video has 9.2 million likes as of this writing, so we’re sure Ms. Eilish will have no problem finding someone to eat her out – or even just share whatever she was eating with them.

Cover Photo: @billieeilish (TikTok)

