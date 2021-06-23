Dave Chapelle Joins Foo Fighters Onstage For Rendition of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ at Madison Square Garden, Making Him the Second Best Dave in the Band

Once upon a time, the only Dave associated with the Foo Fighters was Dave Grohl, that big-mouthed, wild-haired musician we all know and love. But over the weekend, the rock band became associated with another celebrity named Dave – Dave Chapelle, that is.

It all went down at Madison Square Garden during that venue’s first full-capacity event since the pandemic began. Grohl invited the comedian, who was in town for a new documentary, to take lead vocals on a rendition of Radiohead’s “Creep.”

Fans overwhelmingly approved of this unexpected collaboration.

“Dave Chappelle is currently singing Radiohead’s Creep at the Foo Fighters show at Madison Square Garden and while the pandemic might not be completely over, it certainly got a lot more weird,” one tweeted.

“Chappelle has transcended goat level comedy and can now do whatever the f–k he wants,” another said.

“You got two of the best Daves in the universe teaming up for Creep,” a third chimed in.

There was a detractor or two, of course. (Chapelle was, admittedly, a little off key.)

“Aaaaand he butchered that song,” one such killjoy tweeted. “He shouldn’t even sing happy birthday. Holy hell.”

OK, so don’t quit your day job, Chapelle. You’re not rock-star material (yet). Still, isn’t it refreshing that celebs can crash one another’s events and we can all witness the awkwardness together? It’s so much better than however we were killing time during quarantine.

Cover Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

