‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Posts Sexy Lingerie Photos on Instagram and Now We Can’t Feel Our Legs

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeny is showing some skin…and now we can’t feel our legs. The 23-year-old actress has teamed up with undergarment brand Parade for a sexy new line of mesh lingerie, and she showed it off in a series of recent Instagram snaps.

Photo: Donna Trope for Parade (@parade on Instagram)

Photo: Donna Trope for Parade (@parade on Instagram)

What makes this line so noteworthy? (Other than the fact that the model is smokin’ hot.) Well, it’s sustainable, made from recycled mesh for a “nearly naked” feel. It’s also a size-inclusive line, not that Sweeny would care – we can’t imagine she fills out anything bigger than a size 0. And, of course, the unmentionables are not only stylish, but bold, and guaranteed to turn any guy’s head (should he be lucky enough to see a woman like Sweeny in her bra and panties).

“Parade wants to redefine what it means to feel sexy. Sexiness isn’t one-dimensional—it’s self-expression, it’s depth, it’s confidence, it’s empowerment in your own skin,” Sweeney told BAZAAR. “Everyone is a real person with real feelings, and it’s amazing to work with a brand that celebrates self-love and sexiness by embracing exactly how and who we are. Day or night, we deserve to feel comfy and sexy, even if it’s just when sitting on the couch watching HGTV.”

If Sweeny were our girl, we wouldn’t care what we were doing as long as we could gaze at her lithe, lovely figure. Hell, there’d be no reason to ever get dressed again.

Cover Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

