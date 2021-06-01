‘Stillwater’ Trailer Reminds Us That Not All Heroes Wear…Jesus Christ, It’s Jason Bourne

Focus Features recently dropped the first trailer for director Tom McCarthy’s thriller, Stillwater. The film follows Matt Damon as an Oklahoman roughneck, Bill Baker—an oil-rig worker whose accent and overall disposition are on point—who travels to France to visit his estranged daughter, Allison (Abigail Breslin), imprisoned for a murder she claims she didn’t commit. Therefore, Bill gifts his daughter a necklace from “Stillwater,” sets up shop in a strange land, and makes it his mission to exonerate her. Damon did his research as he even hits up the renowned Okhahoman fast food joint, Sonic, in the trailer. Check it out below.

It’s nice to see a movie featuring its hero wearing something other than a cape. Still, we can’t help but get Jason Bourne vibes. If there’s one thing we’ve learned from even a glimpse of Damon’s highly-trained operative (or anyone doing something mildly impressive/ridiculous), flabbergasted supporting characters, and resulting memes, it’s David Webb Aka Jason Bourne might as well be a superhero.

Damon is once again determined and abroad in Stillwater aka The Bourne [enter word ending in y]. He still may know how to rock a backpack with purpose but this time, instead of a particular set of skills, he’s equipped with Carhartt flannels, trucker hats, and a goatee. Stillwater may lack the Bourne franchise’s fight scenes (or at least the ones where he wins) but there looks to be plenty of conspiratorial tension. Therein lies the question: after two more Taken films than we ever needed, haven’t we learned not to let our daughters study/travel abroad?

Hopefully, Jimmy Kimmel turns out to be the bad guy.

Cover Photo: Focus Features

