Ted Cruz Thinks Jason Bourne Was a Real CIA Agent, Twitter Brutally Sets Him Straight

As they say, everything’s bigger in Texas – including the idiots. And just when you think Ted Cruz can’t get any dumber, he opens his big, hairy mouth again. His latest rant demonstrates once again that the Republican senator from Texas is completely out of touch with the world circa 2021.

In a tweet, he attacked a new “Humans of the CIA” video meant to show how the intelligence agency is promoting diversity among its staff. Cruz, being an old white man who never should have been elected to public office, took issue with the concept that people of different backgrounds might have something unique to contribute to the intelligence community.

If you’re a Chinese communist, or an Iranian Mullah, or Kim Jong Un…would this scare you? We’ve come a long way from Jason Bourne. https://t.co/HW8Eh9UdXa — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 4, 2021

Cruz quoted a tweet that featured statements from the video, including “I am a woman of color,” “I am a cisgender millennial,” “I have been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder,” and “I am intersectional.” Then he added his own analysis: “If you’re a Chinese communist, or an Iranian Mullah, or Kim Jong Un…would this scare you? We’ve come a long way from Jason Bourne.”

There’s just one problem. Kidding, there are tons of problems with this asshole’s statement. But the most glaring one is that Jason Bourne was not a real CIA agent. But don’t worry, smarty pants of the internet. Twitter was quick to set him straight.

Hey, moron: “Jason Bourne” is imaginary – like your conscience https://t.co/lAfPbP7RAl — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 4, 2021

Jason Bourne is fictional: like election fraud. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) May 4, 2021

You know Jason Bourne is fictional, right? The CIA has to recruit real people. Resign. — TedCruzMustResign (@TedResign) May 4, 2021

Ted thinks the Jason Bourne movies were documentaries… yikes — Dad Jokes Panda (@TrashPandaFTW) May 4, 2021

Good point about how we’ve come a long way from movies. — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) May 4, 2021

Jason Bourne is a fictional character who illegally assassinated people after being programmed to do so through torture. Also, guys who flee their state to go to Mexico during an ice storm because it’s mildly inconvenient should just take a seat on “toughness” #FatWolverine — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 4, 2021

It seems to scare you, Ted, so we’re assuming it might scare other authoritarian types. — Jedi, Interrupted (@JediCounselor) May 4, 2021

What helps our adversaries the most is when U.S. elected officials publicly demean our intelligence agencies. You won’t see Putin or Kim Jong Un denigrating theirs. But they’ll be happy to use your tweet for propaganda. Thanks for helping them out, Ted! — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) May 4, 2021

My take away is not that he thinks Bourne is a real person, it’s that he thinks that this female agent could not possibly be viewed as a threat. Apparently he has forgotten that the “I” stands for intelligence & that is gathered by those who fight with their minds not their fists — IKnowYouAreButWhatAmI? (@Boober4411) May 4, 2021

Ted was scared of ice and snow while we were wrapped in blankets and hoodies in my house. — Josh Powers (@powersj_tx) May 4, 2021

Ted Cruz should go into theater. At least he’s good at that. — Kolleen (@littlewhitty) May 4, 2021

It’s as if Cruz wakes up every morning and thinks. “Welp, I was a pretty big fucking douche yesterday; what can I do to top that?” — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 4, 2021

Ted Cruz is a comic strip that’s doesn’t even make good reality — 2 Shots In My Arm & My Mask On (@RememberMeYeah) May 4, 2021

We could go on (for days, weeks, months, years), but that’s all we have for today in Ted Cruz Just Might Be the Dumbest Man Alive. Here’s hoping he gets kicked out of office soon. Then he’ll have all the time in the world to revisit the imaginary world of his buddy and CIA idol Jason Bourne.

