Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz Thinks Jason Bourne Was a Real CIA Agent, Twitter Brutally Sets Him Straight

by Mandatory Editors

As they say, everything’s bigger in Texas – including the idiots. And just when you think Ted Cruz can’t get any dumber, he opens his big, hairy mouth again. His latest rant demonstrates once again that the Republican senator from Texas is completely out of touch with the world circa 2021.

In a tweet, he attacked a new “Humans of the CIA” video meant to show how the intelligence agency is promoting diversity among its staff. Cruz, being an old white man who never should have been elected to public office, took issue with the concept that people of different backgrounds might have something unique to contribute to the intelligence community.

Cruz quoted a tweet that featured statements from the video, including “I am a woman of color,” “I am a cisgender millennial,” “I have been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder,” and “I am intersectional.” Then he added his own analysis: “If you’re a Chinese communist, or an Iranian Mullah, or Kim Jong Un…would this scare you? We’ve come a long way from Jason Bourne.”

There’s just one problem. Kidding, there are tons of problems with this asshole’s statement. But the most glaring one is that Jason Bourne was not a real CIA agent. But don’t worry, smarty pants of the internet. Twitter was quick to set him straight.

We could go on (for days, weeks, months, years), but that’s all we have for today in Ted Cruz Just Might Be the Dumbest Man Alive. Here’s hoping he gets kicked out of office soon. Then he’ll have all the time in the world to revisit the imaginary world of his buddy and CIA idol Jason Bourne.

