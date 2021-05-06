Culture / Entertainment
Will Smith

Will Smith Admits ‘I’m in the Worst Shape of My Life’ in Dad Bod Instagram Pic

by Mandatory Editors

Celebrities, they’re just like us! By which we mean: out of shape and unashamed to show off their dad bods. The latest celeb to confess that they’ve let themselves go? Will Smith.

“I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life,” the 52-year-old captioned a recent bare-chested pic in which he wore tiny shorts, an unzipped windbreaker, and slippers. While Smith doesn’t look terrible, let’s just say he looks a little bit…droopier than we’ve seen the Men in Black star in the past.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Fellow celebs and fans were quick to reassure Smith that he looked just fine – and had earned the right to relax his standards a little – in the comments section.

“You’re Will Smith!! You can be in whatever shape you want,” musician Sonna Rele wrote.

“This is the most amazing post in the history of social media,” Questlove added.

“You look good!” Amy Schumer chimed in.

“Let me be real with you. You’re 52. You look great,” meme maker Tank Sinatra opined.

“You’re a real one for this,” YouTuber Casey Neistat commented

“Man! You have been in shape your whole life. Enjoy the dad bod with pride!” a fan said.

It’s not like Smith has been sitting on his butt eating Ben & Jerry’s like the rest of us for all of quarantine. He’s been at work on the slavery thriller Emancipation, participated in a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion, and spoke about his experiences with racism on Pod Save America.

And yet, a global pandemic plus aging can ruin even the fittest man’s best intentions.

We applaud Smith for letting it all hang out; by doing so, he’s giving us permission to do the same.

Cover Photo: @willsmith (Instagram)

Coronavirus club: 15 Celebrity Tweets That Will Calm You to Know We’re All in This Together

MORE NEWS:

LOL: 20 Hilarious Tweets From Comedians to Keep You Laughing Through Coronavirus

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.