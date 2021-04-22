Living / Culture / Entertainment / Style
January Jones

January Jones Goes Topless on Instagram Saying She Couldn’t ‘Find a Top to Do These Trousers Justice’ (Fine, We Accept This)

by Mandatory Editors

There’s a reason women love dresses. It’s because that way, they only have to pick one article of clothing. No worries about colors clashing or mismatched patterns. Things get more complicated when women opt to wear separates. But January Jones has a solution.

The 43-year-old actress recently fell in love with Rodarte’s pink high-waisted flare pants with a lace heart on the hip. But she couldn’t find a top to go with it. So she put on her retro white sunglasses and a blingy necklace, then took a topless selfie and posted it on Instagram.

“Can’t find a top to do these trousers justice so….” she captioned the bathroom pic alongside a shrugging emoji.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones)

Jones’ Instagram followers didn’t seem to mind. Her feed was filled with heart and fire emojis in addition to comments like:

“You know those trousers do just fine guuurl!”
“Yussssss go off.”
“Good Lord.”

We’re in agreement with the rest of the masses on the internet: if you can’t find the right top, skip it altogether. Au naturel is more beautiful than anything a designer could come up with anyway.

Cover Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

