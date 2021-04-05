Ranked! TV’s 10 Most Insufferable News Hosts, The Boob-Tube’s Biggest Boobs

The birth of the 24-hour news cycle has done a lot to transform the landscape of TV news. Besides becoming the endless soundtrack for our trips to grandma’s house, there was also the shift from straight-faced journalism to crass, opinion-driven entertainment. Networks soon discovered that an insufferable host could draw a bigger crowd than anyone else. And thus began the parade of boobs (a foolish or stupid person).

While a parade of boobs may sound amazing, believe it or not, there is a drawback. A seedy underbelly to the sensationalist fame-cocottes parading as news people. You see, letting these people into our homes disguised as legitimate oracles of information led to a world where facts no longer matter. A society where misinformation could carry the same weight as truth, as long as it was delivered with enough chutzpah and repeated three times (like a children’s spell). And as we can all see, this has caused a fracture in our country, a cleavage if you will, that has divided families, friends, and countrymen about what is really going on out there in the world.

But to make this list, you not only have to be a staunch purveyor of bullshit, but you must also possess a natural loathsome quality rare even among a den of thieves and cheats.

Since the beginning, Fox News has been a veritable smorgasbord of unendurable meatheads, with a deep bench of ‘talent’ that seemingly has no end. But much to our surprise, they haven’t swept the leaderboard here today. See for yourself as we rank the boob tube’s ten biggest boobs. And keep in mind (while trying not to visualize too hard) that any of these rankings could change overnight as these massive boobs are constantly jockeying for position.

1/10 10. Tomi Lahren Tomi Lahren tells us, "America isn't as racist as you think" before comparing Black Lives Matter to the KKK five times. To be fair, she has admitted in the past that she "doesn't see color." We wonder if she can't see irony, either?

2/10 9. Bill Hemmer Up and coming pundit Bill Hemmer recently warned that cancel culture will be coming after the Bible next, not realizing that the Bible has been used to cancel countless numbers of "opposing" religions, social groups, indigenous tribes, and women's rights for over 1,000 years. What a boob.



3/10 8. Greg Gutfeld Have you ever heard the phrase, "Those who cannot do, work at Fox News"? Gutfeld thinks of himself as the conservative's answer to The Daily Show, but his best joke was calling Radiohead "the poor man's Coldplay." Apparently, his home network loved this joke because they just awarded him a late-night show of his own. Rest assured there'll be plenty more boobery in Gutfeld's future.

4/10 7. Megyn Kelly Megyn Kelly made a name for herself as a so-called centrist news personality (though this was according to Fox News). Building on this image, she somehow made the leap over to NBC's Today. But that gig didn't last too long after Kelly defended blackface Halloween costumes on national television and was subsequently kicked to the curb.



5/10 6. Matt Lauer Matt Lauer was one of the most trusted names in news until allegations surfaced of unchecked sexual assault in the workplace, proving you don't always know how big a boob someone is until the gloves come off. Though in Lauer's case, he might be more of an asshole.

6/10 5. Nancy Grace Nancy Grace is famous for her deep mistrust of her guests, interviewing them in a way that assumes guilt before the cameras are even rolling. Thus she's the only news host to have settled not one but two lawsuits for allegedly pushing people on-air to later commit suicide, making her what you might call a real "personality." Though we'll never forget that time she revealed to a distraught father (later convicted of child abuse) that his "missing" son had just been found in his basement, a bombshell moment that makes her record of being right almost as good as a broken clock's.



7/10 4. Graham Ledger OAN's star personality hosted his own show up until recently when he left due to being "burnt out." We totally understand. It's not easy whipping millions of people into a frenzy every night based on lies and misinformation. Though we can't say much for his reporting, we will miss his amazing tagline: “Stand by! The doors to the newsroom are locked and the ‘PC police’ are not getting in.”

8/10 3. Tucker Carlson Tucker's six-year stint with Bubba The Love Sponge kept him afloat after his show on CNN got canned (because of an ass-handing by Jon Stewart) and an appearance on Dancing With the Stars failed to get him past week one. Yet the persistent Carlson managed to scrape his way onto Fox and Friends Weekend in 2013 and currently hosts the highest-rated "news" program in the 8 o'clock time slot. He is the king of empty platitudes and we have no idea how a boob this big can fit onto anyone's screen. Take it from Jon Stewart who recently tweeted “I called Tucker Carlson a dick on national television. It’s high time I apologize…to dicks. Never should have lumped you in with that terrible, terrible person.”



9/10 2. Bill O'Reilly Bill O'Reilly had a temper on him that would explode if anyone challenged his racist viewpoint or the veracity of his reporting. This is a man who preached "Don't get pregnant at 14... That's what the African-American community should have on their T-shirts." But on top of his misleading and vitriol-soaked newscasts, he was also accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, a headline that was unsurprisingly covered up by his friends at Fox until they had no choice but to cut him loose.

10/10 1. Sean Hannity Even among conservatives, Sean Hannity is the least trusted news anchor in America. His on-camera fibs have repeatedly been debunked (and led to lawsuits). He is probably the single loudest mouthpiece of misinformation operating on television today, and he's not shy about it either. In his recent interview with Ted Cruz after the Cancun debacle, Hannity pushed a lie onto his audience despite Cruz having already admitted the truth before joining the interview. He's like Tucker Carlson's idiot big brother, having no clue just how big a boob he is because he's too busy tasting the sweet sap of success trickling down from the giant teat of a boob industry.

