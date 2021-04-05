Culture / Entertainment

Ranked! TV’s 10 Most Insufferable News Hosts, The Boob-Tube’s Biggest Boobs

by Ken Franklin

The birth of the 24-hour news cycle has done a lot to transform the landscape of TV news. Besides becoming the endless soundtrack for our trips to grandma’s house, there was also the shift from straight-faced journalism to crass, opinion-driven entertainment. Networks soon discovered that an insufferable host could draw a bigger crowd than anyone else. And thus began the parade of boobs (a foolish or stupid person).

While a parade of boobs may sound amazing, believe it or not, there is a drawback. A seedy underbelly to the sensationalist fame-cocottes parading as news people. You see, letting these people into our homes disguised as legitimate oracles of information led to a world where facts no longer matter. A society where misinformation could carry the same weight as truth, as long as it was delivered with enough chutzpah and repeated three times (like a children’s spell). And as we can all see, this has caused a fracture in our country, a cleavage if you will, that has divided families, friends, and countrymen about what is really going on out there in the world.

But to make this list, you not only have to be a staunch purveyor of bullshit, but you must also possess a natural loathsome quality rare even among a den of thieves and cheats.

Since the beginning, Fox News has been a veritable smorgasbord of unendurable meatheads, with a deep bench of ‘talent’ that seemingly has no end. But much to our surprise, they haven’t swept the leaderboard here today. See for yourself as we rank the boob tube’s ten biggest boobs. And keep in mind (while trying not to visualize too hard) that any of these rankings could change overnight as these massive boobs are constantly jockeying for position.

