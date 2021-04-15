Henry Cavill Goes Instagram Official With Super New Lady in the Classiest Way Possible

Instagram official. It’s a rite of passage for relationships in the digital age. But how one introduces their new beau to the internet says a lot about their classiness – or lack thereof. Henry Cavill has just raised the bar regarding this social media tradition.

The 37-year-old Justice League star recently posted a pic of himself and his lady love, Natalie Viscuso, in a low-lit living space seated across from one another…playing chess.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

He’s gazing at her with googly eyes; she’s studying the board, presumably strategizing.

“This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess,” Cavill wrote in the caption.

Viscuso is the vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment in Los Angeles. She also shared the pic to her Instagram (where her follower count has increased considerably) with a slightly different caption: “Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess…or…maybe he let me win?”

We doubt it. The English actor has apparently met his match – and we couldn’t be more pleased at this sophisticated, restrained way of broadcasting it to the world. No sultry kiss pics, no sleazy mirror selfies. Just two mature adults engaging in a battle of the brains. This kind of Instagram official announcement is downright aspirational! We couldn’t be happier for the couple, and hope this kind of sexy smart love is in the cards for us, too.

Cover Photo: Karwai Tang / Contributor (Getty Images)

