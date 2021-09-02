Tom Holland Goes Instagram Official With Zendaya in Spider-Man-Themed Birthday Post, Insert Your Own Sticky Web Joke Here
If you don’t make it Instagram official, is your relationship even real? The answer would seem to be no, especially if you’re a celebrity. Tom Holland and Zendaya are the latest duo to declare their love on the social media platform.
In a nod to his Super-Man role, Holland posted a pic of himself in costume alongside his sweetheart, who holds an old-school camera up to her eye to take the mirror selfie.
View this post on Instagram
“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when you’re [sp] up xxx,” Holland captioned the sweet shot in honor of Zendaya’s 25th birthday.
The actors have been linked since early July when they were caught in a car kissing. In the tradition of Spider-Man, let’s hope their happiness sticks.
Cover Photo: @tomholland2013 (Instagram)
