The Funniest Tweet Reactions to Rumors That Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Are More Than ‘Just Friends’

You could call it “The One Where Friends Fans Get Their Happy Ending IRL.” Rumors started swirling that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer might be dating after the Friends reunion special on HBO Max, during which the co-stars confessed that they developed feelings for one another as they played love interests Rachel and Ross.

“I had a major crush on Jen. At some point we were both crushing hard on each other,” Schwimmer said.

“We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel,” Aniston added.

Since that reunion, murmurings that Aniston and Schwimmer might be more than “just friends” have been getting louder. One unnamed source told Closer, “After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there. They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in Los Angeles. They’ve been spending time at Jen’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing. They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them.”

We don’t know if this is true, but we know what we want to believe. And Twitter? Forghedaboudit. Users on the social media platform have completely lost their shit. These are the funniest tweet reactions to the Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating rumors.

Cover Photo: NBC

The internet trying to find out if David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are really dating. pic.twitter.com/E26cSgSAKr — TC (@wander_woman_7) August 10, 2021

Me: I need to stop being so dramatic about celebrities

Also me: JENNIFER ANISTON AND DAVID SCHWIMMER ARE DATING HFIEHRHEHDH pic.twitter.com/AiyrzZXQ0x — !Megan! (she/her) (@morethanpilots) August 10, 2021

Me when I heard that David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are rumoured to be dating pic.twitter.com/5SeqdjaUD4 — Asha (@ant300boy) August 10, 2021

Me after reading that two millionaires who I’ve never met (Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer) are rumoured to be dating. pic.twitter.com/zehwVmzleu — James (@JimWoodburn_) August 10, 2021

I thought Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt getting back together was the only way I’d truly feel happiness but finding out she’s probably finally dating David Schwimmer is making me question this for the very first time. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) August 10, 2021

david schwimmer and jennifer aniston

j.lo and ben affleck i am not okay nobody speak to me — MTV UK (@MTVUK) August 10, 2021

Dear Baby Jesus,

Please help David Schwimmer to make good decisions and treat Jennifer Aniston the way she was meant to be treated her whole life. Sincerely,

The World — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 10, 2021

This is everyone rn finding out #davidschwimmer & #jenniferAniston

“are rumoured to be dating” just now need to know if rumours are true pic.twitter.com/vP1zIJxV1Z — Valencia Georgiana (@Valenciaageorgi) August 10, 2021

Me prematurely celebrating a loose rumor about David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston dating pic.twitter.com/KaYo2dXq6o — The Okay Gatsby (@KR24601) August 10, 2021

*Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer rumored to be dating*

Every Friends fan: pic.twitter.com/LtiYJRjzbj — Erin Schultz (@erin__schultz) August 11, 2021

Me: David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are both trending. Imagine they were dating or something, that’d be lovely… Me, ten seconds later: OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/ru8QgY68ju — Lolsy Byrne (@LolsyByrne) August 11, 2021

If David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are legit dating I think this is the one chance we have as a planet for world peace. — Rachel McGarvey (@McGarveyDraws) August 10, 2021

Not now baby… JENNIFER ANISTON AND DAVID SCHWIMMER pic.twitter.com/vPqiQJt0ZM — rebmarose (@Rebmarose27) August 10, 2021

The world collectively losing their shit over Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer is honestly the best thing that’s happened all year pic.twitter.com/HwFPfjaBup — Abby (@xAaBbx03) August 10, 2021

Omg if the rumour that David Schwimmer & Jennifer Aniston are dating is actually true ….. pic.twitter.com/9HDc1vmBPt — amy ann (@ballum_enders) August 10, 2021

All of the ex’s of David Schwimmer & Jennifer Aniston rn: pic.twitter.com/SoXjSjsIrL — Chris Gibson (@CanadianShield) August 10, 2021

checking twitter david schwimmer

and jennifer

aniston are

dating??!/!.&/!. pic.twitter.com/B4opdvST3y — kt (@jensminnie) August 10, 2021

David Schwimmer playing that long game pic.twitter.com/o5mhd3ZZDS — (@vhsvvitch) August 10, 2021