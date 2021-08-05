‘Friends’ Cast Finally Sells Out With Official Merch (And Jennifer Aniston Says They Were So Not on a Break!)
It was bound to happen. Given the resurgence in interest in the ‘90s sitcom Friends, it was only a matter of time until the cast took advantage of its latest wave of popularity to cash in on some merch.
Earlier this week, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer all posted Instagram pics of themselves showing off a new line of official Friends apparel featuring quotes and illustrations from the show, including references to smelly cat, FICA, and the debate about whether Ross and Rachel were on a break.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
But lest you think your Friends are laughing all the way to the bank and financing their retirements with your fandom, we’re pleased to share that proceeds from these products will actually benefit organizations the actors care about: Americares, The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation (EBMRF) and The Rape Foundation.
So go ahead, indulge your Friends nostalgia, get some new gear, and support a charity while you’re at it. It’s one way you and your real-life friends can say, “I’ll be there for you.”
Cover Photo: @jenniferaniston (Instagram)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Britney Spears Nips Out in Topless Instagram Pic (Oops, She Did It Again)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
2/10
Megan Fox Models Heart-Shaped Bra on Magazine Cover, Now We’re Having All Kinds of Palpitations
Read more here.
Photo: Basic Magazine
-
3/10
Tyra Banks Interviews Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model Megan Thee Stallion in Hot Tub (And You’ll Love What She Wore)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
4/10
Trouble in Paradise: Hilarious Video Resurfaces of J. Lo Making Fun of Ben Affleck’s Back Tattoo (She’s Not Wrong), Beginning of the End (Again)?
Read more here.
Photo: Arnaldo Magnani (Getty Images)
-
5/10
Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Becomes First Person to Buy a Planet, Jeff Bezos Likely Seething at Obvious Missed Opportunity
Read more here.
Photo: Rich Furry / Staff (Getty Images)
6/10
Marc Jacobs Documents Face Lift in Bizarre Instagram Photos (Really, We’re Doing This Now?)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
-
7/10
Ranked! Val Kilmer’s Best Roles Ahead of Found-Footage Documentary ‘Val’
Read more here.
Photo: C. Flanigan / Contributor (Getty Images)
8/10
Mandatory Movies: 11 Takeaways From the Epic New ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer This Week
Read more here.
Photo: Sony Pictures Entertainment
-
9/10
Mandatory Movie Battles: ‘Space Jam’ vs. ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
Read more here.
Photo: Warner Bros.
10/10
Mandatory Predictions: ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Is the Laugh We Need (Plus 6 Guesses Where This Season Goes)
Read more here.
Photo: Apple TV+