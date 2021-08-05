‘Friends’ Cast Finally Sells Out With Official Merch (And Jennifer Aniston Says They Were So Not on a Break!)

It was bound to happen. Given the resurgence in interest in the ‘90s sitcom Friends, it was only a matter of time until the cast took advantage of its latest wave of popularity to cash in on some merch.

Earlier this week, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer all posted Instagram pics of themselves showing off a new line of official Friends apparel featuring quotes and illustrations from the show, including references to smelly cat, FICA, and the debate about whether Ross and Rachel were on a break.

But lest you think your Friends are laughing all the way to the bank and financing their retirements with your fandom, we’re pleased to share that proceeds from these products will actually benefit organizations the actors care about: Americares, The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation (EBMRF) and The Rape Foundation.

So go ahead, indulge your Friends nostalgia, get some new gear, and support a charity while you’re at it. It’s one way you and your real-life friends can say, “I’ll be there for you.”

