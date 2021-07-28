Tyra Banks Interviews Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model Megan Thee Stallion in Hot Tub (And You’ll Love What She Wore)
Normally, when we talk about the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, we’re talking about how little the women featured in it are wearing. Tyra Banks has changed all that.
The model recently interviewed cover girl Megan Thee Stallion for the publication – in a hot tub. But instead of a barely-there bikini or even a revealing cut-out suit like the “WAP” rapper, Banks wore a very modest – yet sparkly – bodysuit that looked like a ballgown…with shoulder pads.
View this post on Instagram
The America’s Next Top Model host looked a little ridiculous soaking in the whirlpool in what resembled red carpet-ready formal wear.
Twitter, of course, had some thoughts.
Tyra Banks sitting in a hot tub fully clothed was not on my July Bingo card.
— My Heart Will Gwan (@KevyD_) July 21, 2021
Why do Tyra Banks got on that hot and heavy dress in that hot tube
— Taylor (@Taynoelle__) July 22, 2021
Tyra sitting in a pool fully clothed interviewing Megan. The soaking wet sleeve! A+ pic.twitter.com/SxxFjYP06Z
— Greg Bennett (@GreggyBennett) July 21, 2021
Tyra Banks is channeling her inner Mariah dahling, wearing this bodysuit WITH sleeves, in a HOT tub. https://t.co/95xqzfSoc8 pic.twitter.com/MBttgFS0qu
— Miss Frizzle’s Bus (@SceneByAshlix) July 21, 2021
One person who had no judgments was the interviewee Megan Thee Stallion herself. “We’re in a hot tub with Tyra Banks for Sports Illustrated — girl, we did something right,” she said.
Cover Photo: @si_swimsuit (Instagram)
