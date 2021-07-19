Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Just Dropped and It’s Even Hotter Than We Expected
We teased you about this last week, but the big day is finally here. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue featuring Megan Thee Stallion finally dropped…and in a delightful twist of fate, it’s hotter than we ever could have imagined.
View this post on Instagram
In the cover photo, Megan Thee Stallion is rocking a beige strappy bikini. Mouth agape, belly button shining with bling, she coyly tugs at the top’s strap and the bottom’s string, suggesting it wouldn’t take much for the swimsuit to snap and reveal the rapper in her birthday suit.
Oh, and we haven’t even mentioned the images inside the book yet…
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
“REAL SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT EDITION COVER MODEL SHIT!!! Thee first female rapper on the cover of @si_swimsuit,” read her caption of the pics. “I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life. It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE!!”
Megan Thee Stallion was one of three cover models along with Naomi Osaka, and Leyna Bloom. This year’s mag is a trailblazer: Megan Thee Stallion is the first rapper ever featured on the cover, Osaka is the first Haitian and Japanese woman on the cover, and Bloom is the first trans woman on the cover.
But let’s be honest: it’s only Megan that has us uncomfortably readjusting our own swim trunks.
Cover Photo: James Macari for Sports Illustrated
