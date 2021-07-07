<div class="header-container listicle-header-container"><button class="toggle-menu js-menu-btn"><span class="lines"></span></button><a href="/" class="top-logo">Logo</a><div class="listicle-title-counter"><progress id="main-progress" value="0"></progress><span id="js-image-counter" class="listicle-current-slide-counter">00/00</span><h2 class="listicle-post-title-header">Selena Gomez Launches Swimsuit Line, Models Teenie Bikini (As If This Summer Weren’t Balls Hot Enough Already)</h2></div></div><div class="header-container"><button class="toggle-menu js-menu-btn"><span class="lines"></span></button><a href="/" class="top-logo"><div id="custom_html-14" class="widget_text widget_custom_html"><span class="hidden">Logo – Original</span><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><img class="big no-lazy" src="/assets/uploads/2018/06/logo_ma.svg" alt="Mandatory" /><img class="small no-lazy" src="/assets/uploads/2018/06/logo_ma_small.svg" alt="Mandatory"/></div></div></a><div class="top-main-nav"><div class="menu-header-menu-container static-menu"><ul id="menu-header-menu" class="menu"><li id="menu-item-1451263" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children menu-item-1451263"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun">Fun</a></li><li id="menu-item-1451261" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children menu-item-1451261"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture">Culture</a></li><li id="menu-item-1451269" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children menu-item-1451269"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/living">Living</a></li><li id="menu-item-1451267" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1451267"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/inspire">Inspire</a></li><li id="menu-item-1451271" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1451271"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/the-world">The World</a></li></ul></div></div><div class="top-social-menu js-social"><div class="ad-choices-logo-navbar"><div id="custom_html-13" class="widget_text widget_custom_html promo pb-slideshow-ad-container static-menu"><span class="hidden">AdChoices logo</span><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><div data-glade="" data-ad-unit-path="/4403/cr/mandatory" height="13" width="70" data-fetch="false"><div style="width: 70px; height: 13px;"><iframe src="https://securepubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?gdfp_req=1&glade_req=1&glv=36&dt=1611703005414&output=html&iu=%2F4403%2Fcr%2Fmandatory&sz=70x13&guci=2.2.0.0.2.2.0&sfv=1-0-29&correlator=2588113644729722&adk=439316999&biw=1822&bih=759&adx=1694&ady=24&oid=3&u_sd=1&ifi=1&vis=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mandatory.com%2F" scrolling="no" marginwidth="0" marginheight="0" style="margin: 0px; border: 0px; width: 100%; height: 100%;"></iframe></div></div><script async="async" src="https://securepubads.g.doubleclick.net/static/glade.js"></script></div></div></div><div class="menu-social-media-container social static-menu"><ul id="menu-social-media-1" class="menu"><li class="menu-fb menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398188"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.facebook.com/MANDATORY/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.facebook.com']);">Facebook</a></li><li class="menu-tw menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398189"><a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/Mandatory" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://twitter.com']);">Twitter</a></li><li class="menu-in menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398190"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.instagram.com/mandatorydotcom/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.instagram.com']);">Instagram</a></li></ul></div><div class="toggle-social js-social-btn"><div class="toggle-dots"></div></div></div><div class="top-search js-search-btn"><svg width="18" height="18" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">><path id="svg_2" d="m15.707,14.293l-3.961,-3.968c0.785,-1.074 1.254,-2.393 1.254,-3.826c0,-3.59 -2.911,-6.499 -6.5,-6.499c-3.59,0 -6.5,2.909 -6.5,6.499s2.91,6.5 6.5,6.5c1.436,0 2.757,-0.471 3.833,-1.259l3.959,3.966c0.391,0.391 1.023,0.391 1.414,0s0.391,-1.023 0.001,-1.413zm-9.207,-3.294c-2.485,0 -4.5,-2.015 -4.5,-4.5s2.015,-4.5 4.5,-4.5c2.486,0 4.5,2.015 4.5,4.5s-2.014,4.5 -4.5,4.5z" fill="#FFF"></path></svg></div></div></header><div class="menu-sidebar js-menu"><div class="sidebar-nav-main"><h3>Navigation</h3><div class="menu-header-menu-container static-menu"><ul id="menu-header-menu-1" class="js-collapse-menu"><li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children menu-item-1451263"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun">Fun</a><ul class="sub-menu"><li id="menu-item-1525115" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525115"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun/funny-photos">Funny Photos</a></li><li id="menu-item-1525117" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525117"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun/weird-news">Weird News</a></li></ul></li><li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children menu-item-1451261"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture">Culture</a><ul class="sub-menu"><li id="menu-item-1525107" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525107"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li><li id="menu-item-1525109" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525109"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/gaming">Gaming</a></li><li id="menu-item-1525111" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525111"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/music">Music</a></li><li id="menu-item-1525113" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525113"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/sports">Sports</a></li></ul></li><li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children menu-item-1451269"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/living">Living</a><ul class="sub-menu"><li id="menu-item-1525119" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525119"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/living/cannabis">Cannabis</a></li><li id="menu-item-1525121" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525121"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/living/food-and-drink">Food & Drink</a></li><li id="menu-item-1525123" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525123"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/living/gear">Gear</a></li><li id="menu-item-1525125" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525125"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/living/life-hacks">Life Hacks</a></li><li id="menu-item-1525127" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525127"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/living/sex-and-relationships">Sex and Relationships</a></li><li id="menu-item-1525129" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525129"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/living/style">Style</a></li></ul></li><li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1451267"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/inspire">Inspire</a></li><li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1451271"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/the-world">The World</a></li></ul></div></div><div class="sidebar-nav-sites"><h3>More from our channels</h3><div class="menu-our-channels-container static-menu"><ul id="menu-our-channels" class="menu"><li id="menu-item-1398179" class="menu-cs menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398179"><a href="http://www.comingsoon.net/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.comingsoon.net']);">ComingSoon</a></li><li id="menu-item-1398180" class="menu-gr menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398180"><a href="http://www.gamerevolution.com/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.gamerevolution.com']);">GameRevolution</a></li><li id="menu-item-1398181" class="menu-sd menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398181"><a href="http://www.sherdog.com/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.sherdog.com']);">Sherdog</a></li><li id="menu-item-1398182" class="menu-wz menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398182"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/wrestlezone/">WrestleZone</a></li><li id="menu-item-1398183" class="menu-shh menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398183"><a href="http://www.superherohype.com/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.superherohype.com']);">SuperHeroHype</a></li><li id="menu-item-1398184" class="menu-psls menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398184"><a href="http://www.playstationlifestyle.net/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.playstationlifestyle.net']);">PlayStation LifeStyle</a></li></ul></div></div><div class="sidebar-nav-social"><h3>Follow us on Social Media</h3><div class="menu-social-media-container social static-menu"><ul id="menu-social-media-1" class="menu"><li class="menu-fb menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398188"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.facebook.com/MANDATORY/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.facebook.com']);">Facebook</a></li><li class="menu-tw menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398189"><a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/Mandatory" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://twitter.com']);">Twitter</a></li><li class="menu-in menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398190"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.instagram.com/mandatorydotcom/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.instagram.com']);">Instagram</a></li></ul></div></div></div><div class="search-form js-search"><form role="search" method="get" action="https://www.mandatory.com/search"><div class="search-wrap"><input type="search" class="search-form-input js-search-form-input" placeholder="Search…" name="q" value="" /></div></form></div><div class="container"><div class="leaderboard js-listicle-top js-leaderboard"><div id="billboard-close-btn" class="billboard-close-btn"><svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 455.992 455.992" style="height: 20px; width: 20px;"> <g fill="#010002"> <path d="M227.996 0C102.081 0 0 102.081 0 227.996c0 125.945 102.081 227.996 227.996 227.996 125.945 0 227.996-102.051 227.996-227.996C455.992 102.081 353.941 0 227.996 0zm0 425.593c-108.952 0-197.597-88.645-197.597-197.597S119.044 30.399 227.996 30.399s197.597 88.645 197.597 197.597-88.645 197.597-197.597 197.597z" /> <path d="M312.142 122.358l-83.538 83.568-74.965-83.568c-5.928-5.928-15.565-5.928-21.492 0-5.928 5.928-5.928 15.565 0 21.492l74.965 83.568-84.723 84.723c-5.928 5.928-5.928 15.595 0 21.492 5.928 5.928 15.565 5.928 21.492 0l83.568-83.538 74.965 83.538c5.897 5.928 15.565 5.928 21.462 0 5.928-5.898 5.928-15.565 0-21.492l-74.995-83.538 84.723-84.754c5.928-5.928 5.928-15.565 0-21.492-5.928-5.927-15.534-5.927-21.462.001z" /> </g></svg></div><div id="evolve_ad_gpt_widget-43" class="widget_evolve_ad_gpt_widget promo pb-slideshow-ad-container"><div id=""><div id="culture_970x250x970x90x728x90_a_slot3_1625671797" data-id="culture_970x250x970x90x728x90_a_slot3_1625671797" data-offset="300" class="gpt-ad"><script type='text/javascript'>if (typeof readAdmiralCookie === "function"){admiral_status = readAdmiralCookie();}if (typeof getAdmiral === "function"){admiral_status = getAdmiral("admiral_status");}if (('undefined' === typeof ezoicTestActive || true !== ezoicTestActive) && ('undefined' === typeof admiral_status || true !== admiral_status)) {PB = PB || {};PB.gptStandAlone = PB.gptStandAlone || {};PB.gptAutoRefresh = PB.gptAutoRefresh || {'gptAds':[], 'gptStandAlone':[]};googletag.cmd.push(function() {var standAloneSizeMapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize([0, 0], []).addSize([750, 0], []).addSize([980, 0], [[970, 250],[970, 90],[728, 90]]).build();PB.gptStandAlone['culture_970x250x970x90x728x90_a_slot3_1625671797'] = googletag.defineSlot('/4403/cr/mandatory/culture', [[970, 250],[970, 90],[728, 90]], 'culture_970x250x970x90x728x90_a_slot3_1625671797') .defineSizeMapping(standAloneSizeMapping).addService(googletag.pubads()) .setTargeting('pos', 'A').setTargeting('ct', 'article').setTargeting('ci', '1572800').setTargeting('content_detail', '4').setTargeting('kw', 'bikini,celebrity,celebrity-swimsuits,collaboration,culture,entertainment,fashion-3,hot,lamariette,pop-star,selena-gomez,sexy,singer,style-7,summer,swimsuit,swimwear,listicle').setTargeting('coppa', '0').setTargeting('site', 'mandatory');googletag.enableServices();googletag.display('culture_970x250x970x90x728x90_a_slot3_1625671797');googletag.pubads().refresh([PB.gptStandAlone['culture_970x250x970x90x728x90_a_slot3_1625671797']]);});}</script></div></div></div><div id="evolve_ad_gpt_widget-44" class="widget_evolve_ad_gpt_widget promo pb-slideshow-ad-container"><div id=""><div id="culture_728x90_a_slot4_1625671797" data-id="culture_728x90_a_slot4_1625671797" data-offset="300" class="gpt-ad"><script type='text/javascript'>if (typeof readAdmiralCookie === "function"){admiral_status = readAdmiralCookie();}if (typeof getAdmiral === "function"){admiral_status = getAdmiral("admiral_status");}if (('undefined' === typeof ezoicTestActive || true !== ezoicTestActive) && ('undefined' === typeof admiral_status || true !== admiral_status)) {PB = PB || {};PB.gptStandAlone = PB.gptStandAlone || {};PB.gptAutoRefresh = PB.gptAutoRefresh || {'gptAds':[], 'gptStandAlone':[]};googletag.cmd.push(function() {var standAloneSizeMapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize([0, 0], []).addSize([750, 0], [[728, 90]]).addSize([980, 0], []).build();PB.gptStandAlone['culture_728x90_a_slot4_1625671797'] = googletag.defineSlot('/4403/cr/mandatory/culture', [[728, 90]], 'culture_728x90_a_slot4_1625671797') .defineSizeMapping(standAloneSizeMapping).addService(googletag.pubads()) .setTargeting('pos', 'A').setTargeting('ct', 'article').setTargeting('ci', '1572800').setTargeting('content_detail', '4').setTargeting('kw', 'bikini,celebrity,celebrity-swimsuits,collaboration,culture,entertainment,fashion-3,hot,lamariette,pop-star,selena-gomez,sexy,singer,style-7,summer,swimsuit,swimwear,listicle').setTargeting('coppa', '0').setTargeting('site', 'mandatory');googletag.enableServices();googletag.display('culture_728x90_a_slot4_1625671797');googletag.pubads().refresh([PB.gptStandAlone['culture_728x90_a_slot4_1625671797']]);});}</script></div></div></div><div id="evolve_ad_gpt_widget-45" class="widget_evolve_ad_gpt_widget promo pb-slideshow-ad-container"><div id=""><div id="culture_320x150x320x100x320x50x300x50_a_slot5_1625671797" data-id="culture_320x150x320x100x320x50x300x50_a_slot5_1625671797" data-offset="300" class="gpt-ad"><script type='text/javascript'>if (typeof readAdmiralCookie === "function"){admiral_status = readAdmiralCookie();}if (typeof getAdmiral === "function"){admiral_status = getAdmiral("admiral_status");}if (('undefined' === typeof ezoicTestActive || true !== ezoicTestActive) && ('undefined' === typeof admiral_status || true !== admiral_status)) {PB = PB || {};PB.gptStandAlone = PB.gptStandAlone || {};PB.gptAutoRefresh = PB.gptAutoRefresh || {'gptAds':[], 'gptStandAlone':[]};googletag.cmd.push(function() {var standAloneSizeMapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize([0, 0], [[320, 150],[320, 100],[320, 50],[300, 50]]).addSize([750, 0], []).addSize([980, 0], []).build();PB.gptStandAlone['culture_320x150x320x100x320x50x300x50_a_slot5_1625671797'] = googletag.defineSlot('/4403/cr/mandatory/culture', [[320, 150],[320, 100],[320, 50],[300, 50]], 'culture_320x150x320x100x320x50x300x50_a_slot5_1625671797') .defineSizeMapping(standAloneSizeMapping).addService(googletag.pubads()) .setTargeting('pos', 'A').setTargeting('ct', 'article').setTargeting('ci', '1572800').setTargeting('content_detail', '4').setTargeting('kw', 'bikini,celebrity,celebrity-swimsuits,collaboration,culture,entertainment,fashion-3,hot,lamariette,pop-star,selena-gomez,sexy,singer,style-7,summer,swimsuit,swimwear,listicle').setTargeting('coppa', '0').setTargeting('site', 'mandatory');googletag.enableServices();googletag.display('culture_320x150x320x100x320x50x300x50_a_slot5_1625671797');googletag.pubads().refresh([PB.gptStandAlone['culture_320x150x320x100x320x50x300x50_a_slot5_1625671797']]);});PB.gptAutoRefresh.gptStandAlone.push('culture_320x150x320x100x320x50x300x50_a_slot5_1625671797');}</script></div></div></div></div><div class="col-left listicle-format"><article class="post-content"><div class="breadcrumb"><div class="breadcrumb-category"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture" rel="category tag">Culture</a> / <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/entertainment" rel="subcategory tag">Entertainment</a></div><div class="breadcrumb-social"><div class="pw-server-widget" data-id="wid-9c0metel" data-via="Mandatory"></div></div></div><div class="featured-image"><figure><img width="600" height="398" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/07/Selena-Gomez-e1625597400283.jpg" class="lazy lazy-hidden attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="selena gomez" /><noscript><img width="600" height="398" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/07/Selena-Gomez-e1625597400283.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="selena gomez" /></noscript></figure></div><h1>Selena Gomez Launches Swimsuit Line, Models Teenie Bikini (As If This Summer Weren’t Balls Hot Enough Already)</h1><span class="share-tools"><div class="a2a_kit a2a_kit_size_32 a2a_default_style" data-a2a-url="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1572800-selena-gomez-launches-swimsuit-line-models-teenie-bikini" data-a2a-title="Selena Gomez Launches Swimsuit Line, Models Teenie Bikini (As If This Summer Weren’t Balls Hot Enough Already)"> <a class="a2a_button_facebook"></a> <a class="a2a_button_twitter"></a> <a class="a2a_button_reddit"></a> <a class="a2a_button_pinterest"></a> <a class="a2a_button_whatsapp"></a> <a class="a2a_button_email"></a></div><script async src="https://static.addtoany.com/menu/page.js"></script></span><div class="author-date">by <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/author/mandatory-editors">Mandatory Editors</a> <time datetime="2021-07-07">Jul 7th, 2021</time></div><p><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1572776-red-white-and-boobs-kourtney-kardashian-heats-up-the-fourth-of-july-with-tiny-thong-bikini-pics" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Swimsuit season</a> is raging, and it’s hotter than the Pacific Northwest right now. So of course another celebrity couldn’t help but get in the <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1572015-elizabeth-hurley-shows-off-staycation-style-in-topless-bikini-pic-on-instagram-if-only-she-were-looking-for-a-roommate" target="_blank" rel="noopener">itty-bitty bikini</a> game with her own line of swimwear. We’re talking about <strong>Selena Gomez</strong>, the pop star-turned-fashion designer.</p><p>The 28-year-old singer has created a capsule collection of swimwear for La’Mariette with her former manager Theresa Mingus and business partner Morgan Brutocao.</p><div class="pb-in-article-content"><div id="evolve_ad_gpt_widget-48" class="widget_evolve_ad_gpt_widget promo pb-slideshow-ad-container"><div id=""><div id="culture_300x250_p_slot8" data-id="culture_300x250_p_slot8" data-offset="300" class="gpt-ad js-inview"><script type='text/javascript'>if (typeof readAdmiralCookie === "function"){admiral_status = readAdmiralCookie();}if (typeof getAdmiral === "function"){admiral_status = getAdmiral("admiral_status");}if (('undefined' === typeof ezoicTestActive || true !== ezoicTestActive) && ('undefined' === typeof admiral_status || true !== admiral_status)) {PB= PB || {};gptAds= PB.gptAds || {};var opts= {"asBool":false,"adUnit":"\/4403\/cr\/mandatory\/culture","adDiv":"culture_300x250_p_slot8","sizeStr":"[[300, 250]]","mapping":[{"viewport":"[0, 0]","sizes":"[]"},{"viewport":"[750, 0]","sizes":"[[300, 250]]"},{"viewport":"[980, 0]","sizes":"[[300, 250]]"}],"targeting":{"pos":"P","ct":"article","ci":"1572800","content_detail":4,"kw":"bikini,celebrity,celebrity-swimsuits,collaboration,culture,entertainment,fashion-3,hot,lamariette,pop-star,selena-gomez,sexy,singer,style-7,summer,swimsuit,swimwear,listicle,in-article","coppa":"0","site":"mandatory"},"resize":false,"autoRefresh":false};PB.waitForAS= (opts.asBool) ? true : PB.waitForAS || false;PB.evGPTBuilder.enqueueAd(opts);}</script></div></div></div><div id="evolve_ad_gpt_widget-31" class="widget_evolve_ad_gpt_widget promo pb-slideshow-ad-container"><div id=""><div id="pb_prebidjs_300x250_a" data-id="pb_prebidjs_300x250_a" data-offset="300" class="gpt-ad js-inview"><script type='text/javascript'>if (typeof readAdmiralCookie === "function"){admiral_status = readAdmiralCookie();}if (typeof getAdmiral === "function"){admiral_status = getAdmiral("admiral_status");}if (('undefined' === typeof ezoicTestActive || true !== ezoicTestActive) && ('undefined' === typeof admiral_status || true !== admiral_status)) {PB= PB || {};gptAds= PB.gptAds || {};var opts= {"asBool":false,"adUnit":"\/4403\/cr\/mandatory\/culture","adDiv":"pb_prebidjs_300x250_a","sizeStr":"[[300, 250]]","mapping":[{"viewport":"[0, 0]","sizes":"[[300, 250]]"},{"viewport":"[750, 0]","sizes":"[]"},{"viewport":"[980, 0]","sizes":"[]"}],"targeting":{"pos":"A","ct":"article","ci":"1572800","content_detail":4,"kw":"bikini,celebrity,celebrity-swimsuits,collaboration,culture,entertainment,fashion-3,hot,lamariette,pop-star,selena-gomez,sexy,singer,style-7,summer,swimsuit,swimwear,listicle,in-article-mobile","coppa":"0","site":"mandatory"},"resize":false,"autoRefresh":false};PB.waitForAS= (opts.asBool) ? true : PB.waitForAS || false;PB.evGPTBuilder.enqueueAd(opts);}</script></div></div></div></div><p>“It was really fun for us to play around with creating swimsuits because Theresa, Morgan and I love being outside so much,” Gomez said in a statement.</p><p>The signature piece? A tie-dyed bikini in the “Aura” print, which Gomez modeled in images for the brand – and which barely, um, contains her. (Exactly how we like it. Don’t change a thing, Selena.)</p><p>The collection consists of six styles total, including a sarong that can be worn as a top. (Which would leave her with nothing on the bottom, we hope?)</p><div id="attachment_1572803" style="width: 924px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-1572803 size-full no-lazy" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/07/Gomez-e1625597675872.jpg" alt="" width="914" height="609"><p class="wp-caption-text"><h6><span style="color: #999999;"><em>Photo: La’Mariette</em></span></h6><p></p></div></p><p>“After going through swatches, my favorite color was purple. I wanted to stay away from colors I’m used to like red and white,” she said of the suits’ hue. “Purple felt different for me and we added pops of color like green and neons here and there; it really becomes your own suit however you wear it.”</p><p>That’s a nice thought, Selena, but we’re pretty sure no one could rock these swim styles as sexily as you do.</p><h6><span style="color: #999999;"><em>Cover Photo: La’Mariette</em></span></h6><h2>MORE NEWS:</h2> <section data-total-images="10" id="pb-listicle-gallery" class="listicle-images-container crave" data-gallery-id="36227"><ul><li id="pb_listicle_image_1" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="1"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">1/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/kylie.jpg" alt="Kylie Jenner Rocks 34-Year-Old Dress For Reunion With Travis Scott, She Could Just Wear Us Instead (That Would Be OK)" width="599" height="399"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/kylie.jpg" alt="Kylie Jenner Rocks 34-Year-Old Dress For Reunion With Travis Scott, She Could Just Wear Us Instead (That Would Be OK)" width="599" height="399"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Kylie Jenner Rocks 34-Year-Old Dress For Reunion With Travis Scott, She Could Just Wear Us Instead (That Would Be OK)</h2><p>Read more <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1571750-kylie-jenner-rocks-34-year-old-dress-for-reunion-with-travis-scott-she-could-just-wear-us-instead-that-would-be-ok" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><h6><em><span style="color: #999999;">Photo: Gotham / Contributor (Getty Images) </span></em></h6></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_2" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="2"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">2/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/kim.jpg" alt="Kim Kardashian Won’t Tame Sexy Style As a Lawyer, Let the Record Show She Failed Baby Bar Twice Already" width="600" height="400"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/kim.jpg" alt="Kim Kardashian Won’t Tame Sexy Style As a Lawyer, Let the Record Show She Failed Baby Bar Twice Already" width="600" height="400"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Kim Kardashian Won’t Tame Sexy Style As a Lawyer, Let the Record Show She Failed Baby Bar Twice Already</h2><p>Read more <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1571913-kim-kardashian-wont-tame-sexy-style-as-a-lawyer" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><h6><em><span style="color: #999999;">Photo: ANGELA WEISS / Contributor (Getty Images) </span></em></h6></div></li><li class="listicle-item listicle-ad js-listicle-ad"> </li><li id="pb_listicle_image_3" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="3"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">3/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/martha.jpg" alt="Model Martha Hunt Shows Off Baby Bump in Sexy Bikini Instagram Photo, Nice Way to Start Any Week" width="600" height="400"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/martha.jpg" alt="Model Martha Hunt Shows Off Baby Bump in Sexy Bikini Instagram Photo, Nice Way to Start Any Week" width="600" height="400"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Model Martha Hunt Shows Off Baby Bump in Sexy Bikini Instagram Photo, Nice Way to Start Any Week</h2><p>Read more <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1571904-model-martha-hunt-shows-off-baby-bump-in-sexy-bikini-instagram-photo-nice-way-to-start-any-week" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><h6><em><span style="color: #999999;">Photo: Stefania D’Alessandro / Contributor (Getty Images) </span></em></h6></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_4" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="4"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">4/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/hurley.jpg" alt="Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Staycation Style in Topless Bikini Pic on Instagram (If Only She Were Looking For a Roommate!)" width="600" height="399"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/hurley.jpg" alt="Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Staycation Style in Topless Bikini Pic on Instagram (If Only She Were Looking For a Roommate!)" width="600" height="399"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Staycation Style in Topless Bikini Pic on Instagram (If Only She Were Looking For a Roommate!)</h2><p>Read more <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1572015-elizabeth-hurley-shows-off-staycation-style-in-topless-bikini-pic-on-instagram-if-only-she-were-looking-for-a-roommate" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><h6><em><span style="color: #999999;">Photo: Jason Kempin / Staff (Getty Images) </span></em></h6></div></li><li class="listicle-item listicle-ad js-listicle-ad"> </li><li id="pb_listicle_image_5" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="5"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">5/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/paltrow.jpg" alt="Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ex-Husband Chris Martin Is ‘Like a Brother,’ Basically the Last Thing Any Man Wants to Be to a Woman" width="600" height="437"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/paltrow.jpg" alt="Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ex-Husband Chris Martin Is ‘Like a Brother,’ Basically the Last Thing Any Man Wants to Be to a Woman" width="600" height="437"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ex-Husband Chris Martin Is ‘Like a Brother,’ Basically the Last Thing Any Man Wants to Be to a Woman</h2><p>Read more <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1572025-gwyneth-paltrow-says-ex-husband-chris-martin-is-like-a-brother" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><h6><em><span style="color: #999999;">Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images) </span></em></h6></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_6" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="6"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">6/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/arod.jpg" alt="Alex Rodriguez Parties With Ben Affleck’s Ex Lindsay Shookus (This Is All Starting to Feel a Little Incestuous, Guys)" width="600" height="400"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/arod.jpg" alt="Alex Rodriguez Parties With Ben Affleck’s Ex Lindsay Shookus (This Is All Starting to Feel a Little Incestuous, Guys)" width="600" height="400"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Alex Rodriguez Parties With Ben Affleck’s Ex Lindsay Shookus (This Is All Starting to Feel a Little Incestuous, Guys)</h2><p>Read more <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1572020-alex-rodriguez-parties-with-ben-afflecks-ex-lindsay-shookus" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><h6><em><span style="color: #999999;">Photo: Gotham / Contributor and Jeff Kravitz / Contributor (Getty Images) </span></em></h6></div></li><li class="listicle-item listicle-ad js-listicle-ad"> </li><li id="pb_listicle_image_7" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="7"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">7/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/chapelle.jpg" alt="Dave Chapelle Joins Foo Fighters Onstage For Rendition of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ at Madison Square Garden, Making Him the Second Best Dave in the Band" width="600" height="400"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/chapelle.jpg" alt="Dave Chapelle Joins Foo Fighters Onstage For Rendition of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ at Madison Square Garden, Making Him the Second Best Dave in the Band" width="600" height="400"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Dave Chapelle Joins Foo Fighters Onstage For Rendition of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ at Madison Square Garden, Making Him the Second Best Dave in the Band</h2><p>Read more <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1572032-dave-chapelle-joins-foo-fighters-onstage-for-rendition-of-radioheads-creep-at-madison-square-garden-making-him-the-second-best-dave-in-the-band" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><h6><em><span style="color: #999999;">Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images) </span></em></h6></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_8" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="8"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">8/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/smith.jpg" alt="Will Smith Hilariously Reacquaints Himself With the Gym Post-Quarantine in Fresh Instagram Video" width="478" height="583"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/smith.jpg" alt="Will Smith Hilariously Reacquaints Himself With the Gym Post-Quarantine in Fresh Instagram Video" width="478" height="583"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Will Smith Hilariously Reacquaints Himself With the Gym Post-Quarantine in Fresh Instagram Video</h2><p>Read more <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1571802-will-smith-hilariously-reacquaints-himself-with-the-gym-post-quarantine-in-fresh-instagram-video" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><h6><em><span style="color: #999999;">Photo: @willsmith (Instagram) </span></em></h6></div></li><li class="listicle-item listicle-ad js-listicle-ad"> </li><li id="pb_listicle_image_9" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="9"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">9/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/katy.jpg" alt="Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Go Old and Gray For Voting Rights PSA, We’re Still Into It Though" width="600" height="448"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/katy.jpg" alt="Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Go Old and Gray For Voting Rights PSA, We’re Still Into It Though" width="600" height="448"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Go Old and Gray For Voting Rights PSA, We’re Still Into It Though</h2><p>Read more <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1571813-katy-perry-and-orlando-bloom-go-old-and-gray-for-voting-rights-psa-were-still-into-it-though" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><h6><em><span style="color: #999999;">Photo: YouTube </span></em></h6></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_10" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="10"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">10/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/mcconaughey.jpg" alt="Matthew McConaughey Just Got Major Endorsement For Governor From Ted Cruz (Asking Him Not to Run), Alright Alright!" width="750" height="549"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-7-1-21/mcconaughey.jpg" alt="Matthew McConaughey Just Got Major Endorsement For Governor From Ted Cruz (Asking Him Not to Run), Alright Alright!" width="750" height="549"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Matthew McConaughey Just Got Major Endorsement For Governor From Ted Cruz (Asking Him Not to Run), Alright Alright!</h2><p>Read more <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun/1571955-matthew-mcconaughey-just-got-major-endorsement-for-governor-from-ted-cruz-asking-him-not-to-run-alright-alright" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><h6><em><span style="color: #999999;">Photo: Noam Galai / Stringer (Getty Images) </span></em></h6></div></li></ul></section><div id="pb-listicle-slides"></div> <div class="pw-server-widget" data-id="wid-kf84dv71"></div><div class="single-bottom"><div class="OUTBRAIN" data-src="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1572800-selena-gomez-launches-swimsuit-line-models-teenie-bikini" data-widget-id="AR_1" data-ob-template="Mandatory"></div><div id="pb-spotim-comments-widget-2" class="widget_pb-spotim-comments-widget"><div id="comments-anchor" class="spot-im-comments comments-area"> <script async data-spotim-module="spotim-launcher" data-article-tags="bikini, celebrity, celebrity swimsuits, collaboration, fashion, hot, La'Mariette, Pop Star, Selena Gomez, sexy, singer, style, summer, swimsuit, Swimwear" src="https://launcher.spot.im/spot/sp_xH5I96hV" data-social-reviews="false" data-post-id="1572800" data-post-url="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1572800-selena-gomez-launches-swimsuit-line-models-teenie-bikini" data-short-url="https://www.mandatory.com/?p=1572800" data-messages-count="10" data-wp-import-endpoint="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1572800-selena-gomez-launches-swimsuit-line-models-teenie-bikini/feed/spotim" data-facebook-url="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1572800-selena-gomez-launches-swimsuit-line-models-teenie-bikini" data-disqus-shortname="" data-disqus-url="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1572800-selena-gomez-launches-swimsuit-line-models-teenie-bikini" data-disqus-identifier="1572800 https://www.mandatory.com/?p=1572800" data-community-question="" data-seo-enabled="false" data-wp-v="p-4.5.2/wp-180" ></script> </div></div></div><div class="single-tags"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/bikini" rel="tag">bikini</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/celebrity" rel="tag">celebrity</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/celebrity-swimsuits" rel="tag">celebrity swimsuits</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/collaboration" rel="tag">collaboration</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/fashion-3" rel="tag">fashion</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/hot" rel="tag">hot</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/lamariette" rel="tag">La'Mariette</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/pop-star" rel="tag">Pop Star</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/selena-gomez" rel="tag">Selena Gomez</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/sexy" rel="tag">sexy</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/singer" rel="tag">singer</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/style-7" rel="tag">style</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/summer" rel="tag">summer</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/swimsuit" rel="tag">swimsuit</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/swimwear" rel="tag">Swimwear</a></div></article></div><div id="pb-listicle-right" class="col-right"></div><div class="single-footer"></div></div><footer class="footer"><div class="wrapper"><div class="logo-footer-mandatory"><a href="/">Mandatory</a></div><div class="footer-social"><div class="menu-social-media-container social static-menu"><ul id="menu-social-media-1" class="menu"><li class="menu-fb menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398188"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.facebook.com/MANDATORY/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.facebook.com']);">Facebook</a></li><li class="menu-tw menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398189"><a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/Mandatory" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://twitter.com']);">Twitter</a></li><li class="menu-in menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398190"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.instagram.com/mandatorydotcom/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.instagram.com']);">Instagram</a></li></ul></div></div><div class="footer-menu"><h5>Resources</h5><div class="menu-footer-container static-menu"> <ul id="menu-footer" class="menu"> <li id="menu-item-1398174" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1398174"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/about-us">About Us</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1398174" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1398174"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1398177" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1398177"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/advertiser-info">Advertising</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1398175" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1398175"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/cookies">AdChoices</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1398176" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1398176"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/privacy">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1398178" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1398178"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/termsofuse">Terms & Conditions</a></li> </ul></div></div><div class="footer-copyright"><div class="logo-footer-evolve"><a href="https://www.evolvemediallc.com/">Evolve Media LLC</a></div><div class="copyright">Mandatory is a property of <a href="http://www.evolvemediallc.com">Evolve Media Holdings</a> LLC. © 2021 All Rights Reserved. | Affiliate Disclosure: Evolve Media Holdings, LLC, and its owned and operated subsidiaries may receive a small commission from the proceeds of any product(s) sold through affiliate and direct partner links.</div></div></div>

Pingdom monitoring_string = "f4e9a55d2640cb37b28a2b021fc63f8b"monitoring_string = "d597bbac21cf40e24fffa6cecdf4d8c5 "