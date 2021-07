Selena Gomez Launches Swimsuit Line, Models Teenie Bikini (As If This Summer Weren’t Balls Hot Enough Already)

Swimsuit season is raging, and it’s hotter than the Pacific Northwest right now. So of course another celebrity couldn’t help but get in the itty-bitty bikini game with her own line of swimwear. We’re talking about Selena Gomez, the pop star-turned-fashion designer.

The 28-year-old singer has created a capsule collection of swimwear for La’Mariette with her former manager Theresa Mingus and business partner Morgan Brutocao.

“It was really fun for us to play around with creating swimsuits because Theresa, Morgan and I love being outside so much,” Gomez said in a statement.

The signature piece? A tie-dyed bikini in the “Aura” print, which Gomez modeled in images for the brand – and which barely, um, contains her. (Exactly how we like it. Don’t change a thing, Selena.)

The collection consists of six styles total, including a sarong that can be worn as a top. (Which would leave her with nothing on the bottom, we hope?)

Photo: La’Mariette

“After going through swatches, my favorite color was purple. I wanted to stay away from colors I’m used to like red and white,” she said of the suits’ hue. “Purple felt different for me and we added pops of color like green and neons here and there; it really becomes your own suit however you wear it.”

That’s a nice thought, Selena, but we’re pretty sure no one could rock these swim styles as sexily as you do.

Cover Photo: La’Mariette

