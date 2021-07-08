Demi Moore Models Swimwear in Sexy Family Photo, And We Never Thought We’d Say That One
Demi Moore has always been a provocateur. But now she’s getting her family in on the act. The award-winning actress is the new face – and body – of Andie swimwear’s TOGETHER campaign along with her daughters Tallulah Willis, 27, Scout Willis, 29, and Rumer Willis, 32, whom she shares with Bruce Willis.
“Over the past year, connection has become more crucial than ever. I’ve been a supporter of @AndieSwim from the beginning as an investor, and now, more than ever, felt like a perfect time to join them in welcoming a summer of freedom and togetherness, especially sharing it with my daughters!” Moore wrote in a statement. “It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign and I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love.”
View this post on Instagram
The young ladies – who definitely got their good looks from their mom’s, not their dad’s, genes – appear in both two-piece and one-piece swimsuits in a variety of colors as well as basic black and white. Their mom looks just as fit as they do, an impressive feat at 58.
View this post on Instagram
The Moore Willis clan certainly make a better-looking family photo than any we’ve ever seen – as long as they keep bald ol’ Bruce out of the picture.
All Photos: Cass Bird for @AndieSwim (Instagram)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Kylie Jenner Rocks 34-Year-Old Dress For Reunion With Travis Scott, She Could Just Wear Us Instead (That Would Be OK)
Read more here.
Photo: Gotham / Contributor (Getty Images)
2/10
Kim Kardashian Won’t Tame Sexy Style As a Lawyer, Let the Record Show She Failed Baby Bar Twice Already
Read more here.
Photo: ANGELA WEISS / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Model Martha Hunt Shows Off Baby Bump in Sexy Bikini Instagram Photo, Nice Way to Start Any Week
Read more here.
Photo: Stefania D’Alessandro / Contributor (Getty Images)
4/10
Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Staycation Style in Topless Bikini Pic on Instagram (If Only She Were Looking For a Roommate!)
Read more here.
Photo: Jason Kempin / Staff (Getty Images)
-
5/10
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ex-Husband Chris Martin Is ‘Like a Brother,’ Basically the Last Thing Any Man Wants to Be to a Woman
Read more here.
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)
6/10
Alex Rodriguez Parties With Ben Affleck’s Ex Lindsay Shookus (This Is All Starting to Feel a Little Incestuous, Guys)
Read more here.
Photo: Gotham / Contributor and Jeff Kravitz / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
7/10
Dave Chapelle Joins Foo Fighters Onstage For Rendition of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ at Madison Square Garden, Making Him the Second Best Dave in the Band
Read more here.
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)
8/10
Will Smith Hilariously Reacquaints Himself With the Gym Post-Quarantine in Fresh Instagram Video
Read more here.
Photo: @willsmith (Instagram)
-
9/10
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Go Old and Gray For Voting Rights PSA, We’re Still Into It Though
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
10/10
Matthew McConaughey Just Got Major Endorsement For Governor From Ted Cruz (Asking Him Not to Run), Alright Alright!
Read more here.
Photo: Noam Galai / Stringer (Getty Images)