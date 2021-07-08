Demi Moore Models Swimwear in Sexy Family Photo, And We Never Thought We’d Say That One

Demi Moore has always been a provocateur. But now she’s getting her family in on the act. The award-winning actress is the new face – and body – of Andie swimwear’s TOGETHER campaign along with her daughters Tallulah Willis, 27, Scout Willis, 29, and Rumer Willis, 32, whom she shares with Bruce Willis.

“Over the past year, connection has become more crucial than ever. I’ve been a supporter of @AndieSwim from the beginning as an investor, and now, more than ever, felt like a perfect time to join them in welcoming a summer of freedom and togetherness, especially sharing it with my daughters!” Moore wrote in a statement. “It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign and I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andie (@andieswim)

The young ladies – who definitely got their good looks from their mom’s, not their dad’s, genes – appear in both two-piece and one-piece swimsuits in a variety of colors as well as basic black and white. Their mom looks just as fit as they do, an impressive feat at 58.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andie (@andieswim)

The Moore Willis clan certainly make a better-looking family photo than any we’ve ever seen – as long as they keep bald ol’ Bruce out of the picture.

All Photos: Cass Bird for @AndieSwim (Instagram)

MORE NEWS: