Kim Kardashian Won’t Tame Sexy Style As a Lawyer, Let the Record Show She Failed Baby Bar Twice Already

Kim Kardashian isn’t going to tone down her sex appeal anytime soon, no matter where her career leads her. In a Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, host Andy Cohen inquired if the the 40-year-old reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur if she’s going to “pull back on presenting [herself] so suggestively or sexily” as time goes on.

“I thought about this. And then I thought, ‘You can do it all. You can do whatever you want,’” Kardashian replied. “Like I remember going to the White House one time and I was like, ‘Ooh, I just posted a bikini pic, you know, I hope they’re not looking at my Instagram while I’m in here!’ And then I thought, ‘You know what, you’ve gotta be you.’”

That “you” is constantly evolving for Kardashian. First, she filed for divorce from Kanye West. Now, she’s trying to become a lawyer. Despite the ambitious professional aspirations, Kardashian is unapologetic about public nudity. She told Cohen that it is “so freeing” to “feel like, ‘Fuck it. I’m 40! I’m in the best shape of my life and I want to post a bikini [picture] if I want to.’”

There was one scenario, however, where she admitted she’d consider reigning it in. The mom of four – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 – said that if any of her kids objected to her scantily-clad style, she’d change so as not to make them feel uncomfortable.

“I also don’t want to embarrass my kids or make them feel a way if they’re in high school and I’m the embarrassing mom that’s posing in selfies and in bikinis,” she said. “There will be limits.”

While it’s hard to imagine taking Kim Kardashian, Esq. seriously given that she appears in various states of undress on social media almost daily, that’s probably a scenario that will never come to pass. After all, let the record show that Kardashian has failed the baby bar not once, but twice. Still, she isn’t giving up on following in her late attorney father’s footsteps anytime soon. She’s scheduled to take the baby bar yet again this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

We can say with absolute certainty that we’re less eager to hear those results than we are to see her next hot bikini pic.

Cover Photo: ANGELA WEISS / Contributor (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS: