Kim Kardashian Celebrates 225 Million Instagram Followers With Two of Those Traffic-Stopping Photos We Can’t Stop Drooling Over

Kim Kardashian is back at it – and by “it,” we mean: showing off her backside. (Thank goodness that whole “I wanna be a lawyer” phase is over.) The reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur posted a pair of very racy pics on Instagram recently in celebration of amassing a jaw-dropping 225 million followers.

“225 MIL LOVE U FOR LIFE,” the SKIMS founder captioned the sultry, sun-soaked shots of herself in a thong bikini posing in front of an infinity pool at her mom Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs pad.

This social media milestone makes her the 7th most-followed person on Instagram (behind the likes of her little sister, Kylie Jenner, and other celebs like Ariana Grande and Cristiano Ronaldo). With pics like this, we truly don’t understand how she isn’t the top account holder on Instagram. (You’ll always be No. 1 in our eyes, Kim!)

Though the 40-year-old billionaire has complained in the past that people “focus on my ass all the time!” she certainly doesn’t seem to want to cover up, either. The soon-to-be-divorced Kardashian has been flashing skin on the regular, and her posterior is her, um, best asset, no doubt about it.

Cover Photo: @kimkardashian (Instagram)

