Kim Kardashian Celebrates 225 Million Instagram Followers With Two of Those Traffic-Stopping Photos We Can’t Stop Drooling Over
Kim Kardashian is back at it – and by “it,” we mean: showing off her backside. (Thank goodness that whole “I wanna be a lawyer” phase is over.) The reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur posted a pair of very racy pics on Instagram recently in celebration of amassing a jaw-dropping 225 million followers.
“225 MIL LOVE U FOR LIFE,” the SKIMS founder captioned the sultry, sun-soaked shots of herself in a thong bikini posing in front of an infinity pool at her mom Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs pad.
View this post on Instagram
This social media milestone makes her the 7th most-followed person on Instagram (behind the likes of her little sister, Kylie Jenner, and other celebs like Ariana Grande and Cristiano Ronaldo). With pics like this, we truly don’t understand how she isn’t the top account holder on Instagram. (You’ll always be No. 1 in our eyes, Kim!)
Though the 40-year-old billionaire has complained in the past that people “focus on my ass all the time!” she certainly doesn’t seem to want to cover up, either. The soon-to-be-divorced Kardashian has been flashing skin on the regular, and her posterior is her, um, best asset, no doubt about it.
Cover Photo: @kimkardashian (Instagram)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Channing Tatum Posts Nude Instagram, Apparently Has an 8-Pack That Leads to His ‘Lost City of D’
Read more here.
Photo: @channingtatum (Instagram)
2/10
Kim Kardashian Fails First-Year Law Exam, Court of Public Opinion Says Stick to What You’re Good At (Which Remains the Real Mystery)
Read more here.
Photo: MEGA / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
3/10
‘Basic Instinct’ Releases X-Rated Version For 30th Anniversary (Wait, So the First One Wasn’t X-Rated?)
Read more here.
Photo: TriStar Pictures
4/10
‘Stillwater’ Trailer Reminds Us That Not All Heroes Wear…Jesus Christ, It’s Jason Bourne
Read more here.
Photo: Focus Features
-
5/10
Courtney Cox and Matthew Perry Apparently Cousins According to Genealogists, Now That Is the ‘Friends’ Reboot We Need
Read more here.
Photo: Warner Bros.
6/10
Alex Rodriguez Launches Makeup Line For Men, Seeks to Normalize Masculine Care (Ballsy Move, Pretty Boy)
Read more here.
Photo: @arod (Instagram)
-
7/10
Justin Bieber Shaves Head After Dreadlocks Backlash, We’re Not Sure It’s an Improvement
Read more here.
Photo: @justinbieber (Instagram)
8/10
Mandatory Questions: Where Does Trevor Noah Stash All Those Quarantine-Style Hoodies While Living in New York?
Read more here.
Photo: @attilathehoneyb (Twitter)
-
9/10
Mandatory Movies: 10 Inspiring Movie Characters Who Served in the Military
Read more here.
Photo: Working Title Films
10/10
Central Perk No More: How ‘Friends’ Characters Would Actually Be Doin’ Today (If We Got The Scripted Reunion Everyone Wanted)
Read more here.
Photo: HBO Max