Alex Rodriguez Launches Makeup Line For Men, Seeks to Normalize Masculine Care (Ballsy Move, Pretty Boy)
While Jennifer Lopez is off embracing her new single status and traipsing around with ex Ben Affleck, her soon-to-be ex-husband, Alex Rodriguez, is pursuing new ventures as well – albeit less sexy ones.
The 45-year-old former pro ball player is launching a cosmetics line for men.
View this post on Instagram
“I wanted to create a product that solved an issue I faced every day. I realized as I was jumping from meeting to meeting, I needed something quick and easy in my routine to conceal blemishes or razor bumps,” Rodriguez wrote in an Instagram post last week.
So he joined forces with Hims & Hers, a beauty and wellness company that he and Lopez began investing in last year, to create The Blur Stick. The tool is described as “a convenient concealer specifically designed for men that can be used for skin imperfections.” It’s made from ingredients like aloe extract and jojoba seed oil, is available in eight shades, and costs $17 (somewhat more expensive than just stealing a swipe your girlfriend’s cover-up).
Whether or not this product is a home run or a swing-and-a-miss remains to be seen, but given that he’s back on the market, this is the perfect time for A-Rod to take a crack at that post-divorce glow-up.
Cover Photo: @arod (Instagram)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Billie Eilish Brings Blonde Bombshell Energy to British Vogue Cover (Move Over, Marilyn Monroe)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
2/10
Megan Fox Wraps Her Legs and Lips Around Machine Gun Kelly, Meanwhile We Wrap Our Lips Around Another Cheeseburger
Read more here.
Photo: Chris Unger / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Britney Spears’ Strange Sandwich Tutorial Shows She Doesn’t Know Her Nuts (But At Least Nobody Is Taking Them From Her)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
4/10
George Clooney Hilariously Fan Boys Over Brad Pitt For Charity Video
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
-
5/10
Mark Wahlberg Reveals 20-Pound Weight Gain, Finally Looks Like the Rest of Us
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
6/10
Will Smith Admits ‘I’m in the Worst Shape of My Life’ in Dad Bod Instagram Pic
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
-
7/10
Viral TikTok of Adam Sandler Hilariously Waitlisted at IHOP by Server Who Doesn’t Recognize Him (Or Totally Recognized the Guy Who Made All Those Bad Movies)
Read more here.
Photo: TikTok
8/10
Adam Sandler Hilariously Responds to Viral IHOP Video in ‘For the Record’ Tweet
Read more here.
Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Justin Bieber’s Ugly-Ass Dreadlocks Are Back (And Other Celebs Who Never Should Have Tried This Trend)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
10/10
‘How I Met Your Mother’ Jokes That Won’t Land In Hilary Duff’s Sequel Series ‘How I Met Your Father’
Read more here.
Photo: 20th Century Fox Television/Gotham (Getty Images)