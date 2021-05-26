Alex Rodriguez Launches Makeup Line For Men, Seeks to Normalize Masculine Care (Ballsy Move, Pretty Boy)

While Jennifer Lopez is off embracing her new single status and traipsing around with ex Ben Affleck, her soon-to-be ex-husband, Alex Rodriguez, is pursuing new ventures as well – albeit less sexy ones.

The 45-year-old former pro ball player is launching a cosmetics line for men.

“I wanted to create a product that solved an issue I faced every day. I realized as I was jumping from meeting to meeting, I needed something quick and easy in my routine to conceal blemishes or razor bumps,” Rodriguez wrote in an Instagram post last week.

So he joined forces with Hims & Hers, a beauty and wellness company that he and Lopez began investing in last year, to create The Blur Stick. The tool is described as “a convenient concealer specifically designed for men that can be used for skin imperfections.” It’s made from ingredients like aloe extract and jojoba seed oil, is available in eight shades, and costs $17 (somewhat more expensive than just stealing a swipe your girlfriend’s cover-up).

Whether or not this product is a home run or a swing-and-a-miss remains to be seen, but given that he’s back on the market, this is the perfect time for A-Rod to take a crack at that post-divorce glow-up.

