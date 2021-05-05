Mark Wahlberg Reveals 20-Pound Weight Gain, Finally Looks Like the Rest of Us

Mark Wahlberg and his body have been the stuff of envy for years now. Ever since he hit the scene as “Marky Mark” in his Calvin Kleins, men all over the world have wished they could have his impressive biceps, swole chest, and perfect six-pack. But now, the actor is sharing his latest corporeal transformation – and we have to admit, we feel relieved. For once, we just might have a better body than Wahlberg – or at least, an equally doughy one.

In a recent Instagram post, The Fighter star shared before and after pics. As in: before and after he gained 20 pounds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg)

In the before pic, he’s dressed for boxing and looks as ripped as a professional fighter. In the after picture, he’s lounging in bed with a hand on his blubbery belly. According to the post’s caption, this physical deterioration only took three weeks – and is in part due to food prepared by Chef Lawrence Duran, who Wahlberg tagged. (If you’re trying to get fat, Mark, why not just eat at your family’s burger chain?)

Unlike the rest of us who packed on the Quarantine 15 (and then some), Wahlberg’s weight gain is an occupational hazard, not the natural consequence of giving up on exercise and ordering food delivery every night. In a previous Instagram post of the 49-year-old at the gym, he confirmed that the new physique is “for a role,” that of a boxer-turned-priest in the forthcoming biopic Father Stu.

According to an interview Wahlberg did with Jimmy Kimmel, his weight-gain goal is a hefty 30 pounds.

“They want me to do it as healthy as possible, and I’m like, ‘Dude, I’ve been on such a regimen for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight,'” Wahlberg said. “I want to go to bakeries. I want to go to Denny’s. I want to get pancakes. I want to get everything that I can possibly get my hands on.”

We understand the inclination, Mark. But consider yourself lucky; if only we got paid for every pound we packed on, we’d never have to work again. While we’re sure Wahlberg will shed the weight as quickly as he packed it on, we’ll relish this brief moment in time when, for once, we’re not jealous of his bod.

Cover Photo: @markwahlberg (Instagram)

