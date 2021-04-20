Harry Styles Gives ‘The Little Mermaid’ a Watermelon Sugar Masculinity Makeover, And We Dig It

Harry Styles has been bulldozing through gender stereotypes for a while now. From donning dresses to wearing pearls, he couldn’t give less of AF about what has traditionally been considered “masculine” and “feminine.” Now, pics have resurfaced of the British singer-songwriter dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

Photos of Harry Styles dressed as Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid’ have resurfaced. pic.twitter.com/YICYiIDIew — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 16, 2021

Of course, this isn’t the Ariel children know and love from the Disney film. Styles’ version of Ariel features lots of tattoos, Champagne, and a cigarette. (We’re not complaining.)

As rumor has it, the costume was part of an episode promo for Saturday Night Live ahead of Styles’ 2019 appearance on the show. Photos of Styles in a tutu on a disco ball were released, but these ocean-themed ones were not. Perhaps it had something to do with the fact that Styles turned down the role of Eric in the live-action remake of the fairytale?

We don’t know. But Twitter reactions were mixed on the pics of the gender-bending mermaid-man, which went viral.

please unsurface it’s scary — josh (@getwellstupidho) April 16, 2021

this is how my nightmares look like — Diego (@Iovernostalgia) April 16, 2021

harry styles as harry styles as

prince eric: ariel: pic.twitter.com/sjNzDlWptz — olani || ia cuz school but IFB (@shawndirection7) April 16, 2021

harry styles really said if you won’t let me play the part of ariel then i’m going to do my own version pic.twitter.com/JAMU7kzDx7 — harrys moustache (@sunsalutati0ns) April 16, 2021

The duality of Harry Styles as Ariel and as Prince Eric pic.twitter.com/sglAvtNnX8 — Teena (@Teena_Guleria) April 16, 2021

Realistically, Styles could play either character – or both. And we’d show up to see him do it.

Cover Photo: Theo Wargo / Staff (Getty Images)

