Harry Styles

Harry Styles Gives ‘The Little Mermaid’ a Watermelon Sugar Masculinity Makeover, And We Dig It

by Mandatory Editors

Harry Styles has been bulldozing through gender stereotypes for a while now. From donning dresses to wearing pearls, he couldn’t give less of AF about what has traditionally been considered “masculine” and “feminine.” Now, pics have resurfaced of the British singer-songwriter dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

Of course, this isn’t the Ariel children know and love from the Disney film. Styles’ version of Ariel features lots of tattoos, Champagne, and a cigarette. (We’re not complaining.)

As rumor has it, the costume was part of an episode promo for Saturday Night Live ahead of Styles’ 2019 appearance on the show. Photos of Styles in a tutu on a disco ball were released, but these ocean-themed ones were not. Perhaps it had something to do with the fact that Styles turned down the role of Eric in the live-action remake of the fairytale?

We don’t know. But Twitter reactions were mixed on the pics of the gender-bending mermaid-man, which went viral.

Realistically, Styles could play either character – or both. And we’d show up to see him do it.

