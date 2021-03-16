Culture / Entertainment / Music / Style
Harry Styles

Grammy-Able: Fashionistas (And Penis Fans) Go Bananas For Harry Styles and His NSFW Necklace at the Grammys

by Mandatory Editors

The Grammys are known for avant-garde fashion. But usually, all eyes are on the female artists and their low-cut or otherwise revealing outfits. This year, Harry Styles stole the spotlight with a not-so-subtle accessory.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer brought his style A-game to the Los Angeles Convention Center in a custom leather Gucci suit and green feather boa. But what got everyone talking wasn’t his outfit, or even his chest tattoos, but a Gucci necklace in the shape of a banana…that was peeled to reveal a penis.

Photo: Gucci

Described by its maker as “a message about leaving behind fashion’s old rules” and “portraying this uninhibited freedom of expression,” the Italian-made necklace was crafted with 925 sterling silver and features interlocking G details above the yellow enamel banana pendant.

Styles pushed the controversial accessory a step further by pairing it with his longtime cross necklace. What it all means is open to interpretation, but fashionistas and penis lovers everywhere were gushing about the statement piece.

In case you were hoping to copy Styles’ wares, you’re out of luck. The $450 bauble is sold out. Who has penis envy now?

Cover Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff (Getty Images)

