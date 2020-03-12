Living / Fun / Style / Weird News
Pearl Necklaces (Not That Kind) Are Quickly Becoming the Must-Have Accessory for Men in 2020

by Erica Rivera

If you thought pearl necklaces (of the jewelry, not pornographic, variety) were only for women, think again. A string of the round, white gemstones is the hottest trend in men’s fashion right now. Though the oyster-produced jewelry was once a fixture of grandmothers and prudes, young gents are making pearls the coolest accessory of 2020.

Harry Styles is credited with making the pearl necklace masculine when he began donning one after the Met Gala in 2019. Since Styles made pearls his go-to accessory, other celebrities have followed suit, adding their own spin on the trend. A$AP Rocky appeared at Fashion Week for Gucci wearing a pearl necklace and rings, Jaden Smith opted for a blush-hued version of the gemstone in his necklace, and the Jonas brothers donned subtle pearl strands around their necks at the 2020 Grammys. Shawn Mendes got glam with a pearl waistcoat chain while Billy Porter promoted his new film Like a Boss wearing a chunky version of the classic fashion staple. Thanks to their simplicity, pearls jive with patterns or solids and casual or bespoke clothing of any color – and we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg with this trend. If diamonds are a girl’s best friend, it just might prove true that pearls are a man’s.

Cover Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank (Getty Images)

