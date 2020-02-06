Woman’s Butthole Is a Business Page, But Facebook Is the Real Asshole for Not Taking It Down

After a myriad of political scandals, alleged rumors of election tampering and just the overall douchery of Mark Zuckerberg, what’re the chances that it would be a woman’s butthole that would ultimately be the undoing of the conglomerate known as Facebook? Well, the chances aren’t great, but that still doesn’t change the fact that Facebook is being a real dick to a woman named Samantha Rae Anna Jespersen whose only request was that a business page dedicated to her butthole be taken down.

In 2012, a business page entitled “Samantha Rae Anna Jespersen’s Butthole” was created, when Jespersen herself was just 15 years old. Now, she’s 23 and the joke isn’t funny anymore. Jespersen says she has no idea who created the page, but that it’s possible the page was created automatically after friends had perhaps “shown an interest” in her butthole. There were no reviews for the business (though it invites them) and no address or phone number is listed, but the pin on the Facebook map shows the exact location of her former childhood home. Creepy.

Jespersen has been trying to get the page taken down since 2015, but Facebook has refused, saying it isn’t in violation of its community standards. Finally, after the publication of a Buzzfeed article, the social media platform finally relented, agreeing to take down the page. That’s actually worse, because Facebook showed that it’s not the internal torment and embarrassment of a young lady that made them take the page down…it was just bad publicity. Assholes.

