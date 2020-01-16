Culture / Gaming
gaming

Gaming Is Better Than TV and Social Media, Recent Study Says of Three Biggest Wastes of Time

by Jeff Kronenfeld

Some people love talking smack about video games. Never mind the fact gaming generates more revenue than film and music combined. Haters still claim video games rot your brains. Of course, they ignore studies that show games improve coordination, memory and problem-solving. Naysayers accuse video games of causing depression, anxiety, and antisocial behavior. If you can’t take this B.S. anymore, never fear. Thanks to a team of French-Canadian scientists, now we can all say one big, collective, “Told you so.” Study authors found that video games are better for you than social media and even TV. If you want to learn how to use science to counter the haters of video games, then read on.

Photo: filadendron (Getty Images)

Get your game on: 12 Reliable Dating Hacks For the Socially Anxious

Take a peek: 16 Celebrities Who Don’t Let Depression Hold Them Down (And Neither Should You)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.