Mandatory Best of 2019: Ranking the 10 Greatest Video Games of the Year

1. 'Judgment'

This Yakuza spin-off has players assuming the role of a former lawyer turned detective rather than a gang member. It still takes place in the fictional city of Kamurocho, though, and there are plenty of familiar sights to see. Its story is defined by a scathing look at the Japanese police and law system, and shows how the lives of normal people can get played by politicians as if it was merely a game. Throw in dozens of great optional side missions and the ability to romance several characters, and Judgment shows off an impressive versatility in tackling serious and goofy subject matter.