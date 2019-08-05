20 Hilarious Beach Fails That Will Make You Wet Your Pants

Summer means beach time. Unfortunately, all too often, beach time means beach fails time. Now, we would never body shame somebody for baring their flesh at the beach, but we absolutely would shame the following people for their beach failures. So if you find yourself jonesing to throw on the old swimsuit, lather yourself in baby oil and catch some rays at the public beach, just make sure you avoid the mistakes that these poor saps made.

1/20 Honestly, we just feel bad for the dog.

2/20 What did they think was gonna happen? (Part One)

3/20 Less of a fail, more just utterly terrifying.

4/20 We react the exact same way to anything that flies.



5/20 A triple header.

6/20 We don't know much about surfing, but at least we know to wear trunks.

7/20 Hope those Instagram likes were worth it!

8/20 Hate to burst your bubble...



9/20 'Baywatch,' this was not.

10/20 There's just something about kids falling.

11/20 We hope this lady was a stranger.

12/20 This girl's got balls.



13/20 Possibly the world's first beach fail.

14/20 Professional wrestlers call this the "hot tag."

15/20 When you think things are going well, but then life happens.

16/20 What did they think was gonna happen? (Part Two)



17/20 We shouldn't laugh, but we do...every time.

18/20 You're playing the wrong game, bud.

19/20 We bet his name is Kyle.

20/20 The world's biggest beach fail.

