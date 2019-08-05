Culture / Entertainment
beach fails

20 Hilarious Beach Fails That Will Make You Wet Your Pants

by Nick Perkins

Summer means beach time. Unfortunately, all too often, beach time means beach fails time. Now, we would never body shame somebody for baring their flesh at the beach, but we absolutely would shame the following people for their beach failures. So if you find yourself jonesing to throw on the old swimsuit, lather yourself in baby oil and catch some rays at the public beach, just make sure you avoid the mistakes that these poor saps made.

Cover Photo: piskunov (Getty Images)

Brews News: The Best Beach Beers For 2019

Life’s a beach: Mandatory’s 7 Favorite Beaches Around The World

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.