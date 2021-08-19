Meanwhile in South Carolina: Teen Boy Torn to Pieces After Shark Out-Surfs Him (Video)

With shark attacks on the rise, it’s no wonder beachgoers are experiencing an uncomfortable amount of close encounters with the ocean’s greatest predator. But some sharks are more interested in schooling teen boys than having them for lunch.

A Tennessee teen was showing off his surf moves atop the breaks at Myrtle Beach when a spinner shark leaped out of the water below him. While experts say spinner sharks aren’t a threat to humans, this one left the kid torn to pieces. But not for the reason you think.

The 15-year-old Ethan Allen, who goes by E, thought he was looking pretty cool to all the sunbathers on the beach when he caught his first wave. That is until the thunder-stealing spinner shark put E’s ride to shame by dropping into the wave with a dazzling trick of his own.

As the shark hit a perfect 900, E collapsed onto his board and wiped out in the whitewash. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaci Allen (@kaciallen)

Incredibly, neither Ethan nor his mom Kaci noticed the shark until later that day. “I didn’t see this one until he was scrolling through videos!” Kaci Allen said. “We’ve seen sharks in the water before, but never captured video of one – they’re fast!”

Fast and gut-wrenchingly magnificent in the barrel.

Sure, it hurts to know you’ll never surf half as good as a baby shark who casually steals your wave. But Ethan shouldn’t feel too bad about getting upstaged by the little bloodsucker (who’s been surfing since the day he was born). After all, we’re pretty sure E would school the shark in a head-to-head game of basketball.

Cover Photo: Rick Doyle (Getty Images)

1/10 Meanwhile in Florida: Woman Arrested For Skinny-Dipping in Stranger’s Pool, Should Get a Medal of Honor More weird news. Photo: Ekspansio (Getty Images)

2/10 Meanwhile in New York: Graphic Pizza Parlor Brawl Has It All (Soup Ladles and Burnt Crust For Weapons), Shows a Very Hangry Crowd (Hilarious Video) More weird news. Photo: Instagram (@fresh-hot-pie)



3/10 Meanwhile on TikTok: Woman Literally Poaches Her Face During Botched Egg Hack, Perfect If You Like Your Sexy Photos a Little Runny More weird news. Photo: TikTok

4/10 Meanwhile at the Circus: Teen Slapped in Face by Seagull on Amusement Ride Is Worth the Image in Your Mind More weird news. Photo: YouTube



5/10 Meanwhile in Oklahoma: Missing Murder Suspect Arrested After Commenting on Police Facebook Post (You’ll Never Guess What She Asked For) More weird news. Photo: Facebook (Tulsa Police Department)

6/10 Quarantine Gold: Woman Using Face Mask to Pick Up Dog Poop Before Putting It Back on Is Still Our Favorite Pandemic Fail More weird news. Photo: Instagram (@thefatjewish)



7/10 Meanwhile in New York: Brawl Breaks Out at Yankee Stadium After Fan Pegs Outfielder in the Head, It’s a Beautiful Day For Baseball (Video) More weird news. Photo: Twitter (@RJsportsEh)

8/10 Breaking: Massive Internet Outage Shuts Down Delta, McDonald’s, HBO Max, and Airbnb (Is This the 4 Horsemen From Hell?) More weird news. Photo: Prostock-Studio (Getty Images)



9/10 Plot Twist! Judge Suspended After Pulling Gun Out in Court, It Does Not Please the Court More weird news. Photo: John Lund (Getty Images)

10/10 Meanwhile in Japan: Man Almost Masturbates to Death (But What a Way to Go) More weird news. Photo: feelphotoart (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.