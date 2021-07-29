Meanwhile in Japan: Man Almost Masturbates to Death (But What a Way to Go)

There are a lot of ways to die, some more preferable than others. We don’t want to kick the bucket anytime soon, but if we had to, masturbation would be one helluva way to go. That was almost the fate of a 51-year-old Japanese man who suffered a stroke while pleasuring himself.

The details of this near-death experience were cataloged recently in a new case study published in the medical Journal of Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases. Dubbed the “right-handed man” (for obvious reasons), the middle-aged dude had just finished choking the chicken when he experienced “thunderclap” headaches and excessive vomiting. He was concerned enough to check himself into the Nagoya City University Hospital, where he was diagnosed with low blood pressure and confusion.

But as doctors began to dig deeper, they suspected something more serious was happening. A CT scan confirmed that he had suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) – basically, when blood vessels in the space surrounding the brain rupture – a fatal occurrence in 40 percent of these types of patients. Two-thirds of those who survive end up with major neurological defects.

All that jerking off was definitely to blame for the stroke, and sex-induced brain hemorrhages are not that uncommon, either. As many as 14 percent of stroke victims were struck down while whacking off.

But the “right-handed” man survived, and was released from the hospital after two weeks. He’s now free to beat his meat again. Still, it kinda makes you wonder: is an orgasm worth risking your life?

