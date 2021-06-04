20-Year-Old OnlyFans Model Has Heart Attack After Trying Fitness Bros ‘Dry Scooping’ TikTok Trend (Leave This One to the Meatheads, Ladies)

Of all the social media challenges not to try, “dry scooping” ranks among the top. Your first clue that this TikTok trend is a bad idea is that it was invented by fitness bros, who thought that it was macho to swallow pre-workout powder on its own (rather than mixing it into a beverage per the product’s instructions) before pumping iron.

Rumor has it that ingesting it dry somehow activates the energizing effects of the powder, which come from ingredients like amino acids, B vitamins, caffeine, creatine, and artificial sweeteners. The problem is that trying to swallow any kind of dry powder is incredibly dangerous, because, oh, you could choke, stop breathing, and die.

But because humanity is stupid, the practice started trending.

One 20-year-old OnlyFans model named Briatney Portillo decided to attempt dry scooping, and while she didn’t choke, she suffered a worse side effect: she had a heart attack.

“After I took the pre-workout, I started to feel tingly and itchy all over my body, which wasn’t a good feeling, but I googled it and it said that was a normal side effect. … So I began to do my workout,” she told BuzzFeed. “I started to feel a heavy feeling in my chest and slight pain, but it wasn’t too bad. I thought it was maybe anxiety or a bad panic attack, so I decided to just ignore it and push through my workout.”

Later, she began feeling extremely nauseous and light-headed – but that didn’t stop her from showing up for her job as an exotic dancer. (This girl’s busy!) In the locker room, she started sweating profusely and began having chest pains. Then her left arm went limp. That’s when she called 911. At the hospital, where she stayed overnight, it was determined that she’d had the kind of heart attack called a NSTEMI.

She was advised to cut out caffeine and stay away from pre-workout powders, which contain a ton of caffeine, plus artificial dyes, sweeteners, and emulsifiers – basically all stuff you don’t need in your body before putting it through a tough exercise sesh. Besides, most of those pre-workout powders aren’t regulated by the FDA, so who knows WTF is in them.

It shouldn’t take a heart attack for you to realize that any challenge you see on social media is probably ill-advised. And yet, we’ll surely continue to hear about (and, OK, be a little bit entertained by) people doing dumb shit on the internet.

