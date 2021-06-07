Mandatory TikTok Trends: People Are Slathering an Unusual Condiment on Watermelon (And Lizzo Is Not Down With It)

You can always count on TikTok to keep you up-to-date on food trends. Some are mouthwatering – like twisted bacon or butter meats – but others are cringe-worthy at best. The latest food fad circulating on the social media platform is watermelon slathered with…mustard.

We’re not sure why this is a thing. Watermelon is already a perfect food. It’s subtly sweet, thirst-quenching, and the perfect snack for a hot summer day. Why you’d need to add a condiment most often associated with savory BBQ fare like burgers and brats is beyond us. And yet, it’s all the rage on TikTok.

Like all trends, sometimes celebs catch on and decide to share their experiences with it. So it was with twerk-happy, skin-baring rapper Lizzo, who taste-tested this unusual flavor combo on video and posted her reaction to her own TikTok account.

“ummmm I ended up just eating it w tajin,” she captioned the video, which was in response to fellow TikToker @yayayayummy, who has been singing the praises of the watermelon-mustard pairing.

In the video, Lizzo watches @yayayayummy’s TikTok, then heads to the fridge to unearth her own watermelon (because who doesn’t have one of those on hand at all times?). She serves herself a plate of watermelon wedges, then squirts some yellow mustard on top.

“Welcome to ‘Is It Buzzing Or Is It Disgusting?’” the rapper says. After only one bite, her expression sours and you can tell it’s definitely the latter.

We’ll take your word – or rather, your body language – for it, Lizzo. Mustard is divine on many an edible, but we like watermelon just fine on its own, thanks.

Cover Photo: @lizzo (TikTok)

