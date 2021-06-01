Meanwhile on TikTok: Iowa Farmer Takes His Baby Calf Gucci to DQ For a Drive-Thru Treat, Holy Cow It’s Adorable

Apparently, even farmers in Iowa love Gucci, the cow that is. But what do you expect when you meet a cow as chilled out and cute as Gucci during a year of social distancing? When the dating scene gets tough, the tough get a baby cow to hit the DQ drive-thru.

Mason Corkery struck up an unlikely friendship with the 7-month-old calf the day he was born on Hook Stock Farms in Grundy Center. Then, when Gucci’s twin sister Boujee died after just a few weeks, the pair became inseparable.

“The day I met him I knew I was going to keep this calf,” Corkery said.

The farm’s owner, Brady Cook agreed. He knew a friendship had formed when he watched Gucci trailing behind Corkery every morning as they prepared the milk for the other calves. The bond was undeniable and Cook agreed to spare Gucci the fate of the meathooks.

As the months wore on, Corkery began taking Gucci out for a spin in his GMC Sierra. The twosome would attend birthday parties together around town and eventually decided to hit up a DQ for some ice cream.

“I went to visit him and for whatever reason, that’s what I did. I just thought it would be a fun stunt to pull off. I don’t know why I do a lot of things I do,” Corkery said jokingly.

After posting the video to TikTok, the story of Gucci’s DQ adventure went viral overnight racking up 5 million views in just a few days. While Corkery never expected the response he’s received, he’s using the moment to spotlight an issue close to his heart.

Family farms.

“I feel like it is very important for young people to stay working in agriculture. Hopefully, I can give the youth of agriculture a voice because it’s all becoming factory farms. Small farms are kind of disappearing,” Corkery said.

Well, if anyone could make us feel like jumping into a pair of overalls and hitting the family farm, it’s these two guys. And not just because we’re all about local, organic food practices. We also want bae to look at us the way Gucci looks at Corkery.

Cover Photo: TikTok

1/12 Kim Kardashian Posts ‘Single and Ready’ Workout Bikini Photo With Platinum Hair, It Doesn’t Make Sense and We Don’t Care Click here for more weird news. Photo: Instagram

2/12 Meanwhile in New York: Teacher Sucked Man’s Nipples During Zoom Class, A Lesson No Student Will Ever Forget Click here for more weird news. Photo: 1001nights (Getty Images)



3/12 Sex Doll Rants About Human Race ‘Shitshow,’ Watch Her Shame You Just Like Real Girlfriend Would! Click here for more weird news. Photo: New York Post / Newsflare

4/12 Meanwhile in Hawaii: Viral Video Shows Girl Battling Shark and Miraculously Surviving, Our Pants However Did Not Fare Well in the End Click here for more weird news. Photo: Martin Barraud (Getty Images)



5/12 Jeff Bezos’ Mid-Life Crisis Looks Amazing In the Form of New $500 Million Superyacht Click here for more weird news. Photo: PAWAN SHARMA (Getty Images)

6/12 People Would Rather Browse Their Dream Homes Than Have Sex, Survey Shows Binging Zillow Is the New YouPorn Click here for more weird news. Photo: Portra (Getty Images)



7/12 Study Finds Top Dealbreaker for Relationships Is Something Your Credit Card Can Help With If You Miss Being Single (And You’re Ready to Post-Pandemic Mingle) Click here for more weird news. Photo: pixelfit (Getty Images)

8/12 ‘Sexy Hunter’ Model on OnlyFans Poses With Dead Exotic Animals, Claims Her Kills Are a Form of ‘Conservation’ Click here for more weird news. Photo: @michaelkashuntingwild (Instagram)



9/12 TikTok Bloating Video of Girl Before and After Eating Shows Some Women Really Do Get Us Click here for more weird news. Photo: TikTok

10/12 Meanwhile in Missouri: Couple Finds Live Bomb in Backyard, First Post-Pandemic Party Looks to Be a Bang Click here for more weird news. Photo: Pamela Coffey



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested After Stealing 2 Police Cruisers in Wild Car Chase (Says If You Love What You Do, You’ll Never Have to Lease a Car) Click here for more weird news. Photo: New York Post

12/12 Meanwhile in Maryland: Arsonist Watches DIY Housefire With Roommate Inside From Comfort of Lawnchair, Likely a Dishwasher Disagreement That Went Up in Flames (Video) Click here for more weird news. Photo: Maryland State Fire Marshall’s Office

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.