Artificial intelligence is going to be the end of us, but until then, we might as well make the most of it. The best way we can figure to do that? Demand that the bots, like ChatGPT, do our bidding and make us laugh. To that end, we decided to ask the chatbot (developed by OpenAI and launched last November) to write a funny Tinder profile for a 25-year-old man who works in IT, loves cats, and is obsessed with sci-fi novels. Then we demanded the bot punch it up by writing it in various celebrities’ voices. That’s when hilarity truly ensued.

While you definitely shouldn’t use ChatGPT to write your next cover letter or college essay, you can probably trust it to pen a hilarious dating app profile.

ChatGPT Writes Funny Tinder Profile

Hi there! I’m a 25-year-old IT guy who spends most of his free time cuddled up with his feline friends and delving into the latest sci-fi novel. You might say I’m a bit of a nerd, but I like to think of myself as a connoisseur of all things geeky.

When I’m not coding or reading about alien invasions, I enjoy long walks on the virtual beach and binge-watching classic sci-fi movies. I’m also a bit of a foodie and love trying out new recipes, especially if they involve bacon.

If you’re looking for someone who can fix your computer while discussing the latest theories on time travel, look no further! Just don’t expect me to be able to fix your love life, unless you happen to be a robot. In that case, I’m your guy.

In the Style of Kumail Nanjiani

Hey everyone, I’m Kumail – no, not that Kumail. The other one. The one who works in IT and loves cats and sci-fi. I know what you’re thinking – “Oh great, another Pakistani guy named Kumail who’s into nerdy stuff.” But hear me out, I promise I’m worth it.

When I’m not debugging some code or petting my cats, you can usually find me lost in a good sci-fi book. I love anything that involves space travel, aliens, and mind-bending theories that’ll make your head spin faster than a Windows 95 computer trying to run Crysis.

In my free time, I like to hit the gym and work off all the Cheetos and Mountain Dew I consume while gaming. Yeah, I know, I’m a walking stereotype. But I swear I’m not just a one-dimensional character from The Big Bang Theory. I’m a fully-formed human being with emotions and feelings and everything.

So if you’re into guys who can recite the entire script of The Matrix and also know how to properly set up a router, swipe right. Who knows, we might just end up building a time machine together. Or at least ordering some pizza and watching old episodes of Firefly.

In the style of Larry David

Hi there, it’s Larry. Larry David. You might know me from such shows as Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm. But today, I’m here to talk about my Tinder profile. Because let’s face it, my love life could use a little help.

I’m a 25-year-old IT guy with a passion for cats and sci-fi novels. I know, I know, you’re thinking “What’s the deal with this guy?” Well, let me tell you, there’s a lot to love here. For starters, I’m great at fixing computers. And let’s be real, that’s a pretty attractive quality these days.

I’m also a big fan of cats. They’re independent, low-maintenance, and they always keep me company while I’m reading my sci-fi books. Speaking of which, if you’re into mind-bending stories about time travel, alternate dimensions, and the meaning of life, we’re gonna get along just fine.

Now, I’m not saying I’m perfect. I’ve got my quirks, just like everyone else. But if you’re looking for a guy who’s brutally honest, hilariously awkward, and always up for a good debate about the merits of Star Trek vs. Star Wars, then look no further.

So what do you say? Let’s swipe right and see where this takes us. Who knows, we might just end up living happily ever after. Or we might end up in a hilarious, awkward situation that becomes the plot of a future episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Either way, it’ll be a good time.

In the style of Donald Trump

Hey there, it’s the one and only Donald J. Trump. You might remember me from my time as President, or from my many successful businesses. But today, I’m here to talk about something even more important – my Tinder profile.

Let me tell you, folks, I’ve got the best profile. Believe me. I’m a 25-year-old IT guy with a love for cats and sci-fi novels. Nobody loves cats more than me, nobody. And when it comes to sci-fi, I know all the best books. Trust me.

Now, some people might say that being into cats and sci-fi is a little bit…nerdy. But I don’t see it that way. In fact, I think it shows that I’m a man of many interests. And let me tell you, nobody has more interests than me. Nobody.

So if you’re looking for a guy who knows his way around a computer and also knows how to make deals, swipe right. I’ll show you how to win in every aspect of life. And who knows, maybe we’ll even build a space hotel together. The possibilities are endless, folks.

In the Style of a Chumbawamba Song

I get knocked down, but I get up again! Hey there, I’m a 25-year-old IT guy, and I’ve got a love for cats and sci-fi that just won’t quit.

I’m hacking away at my keyboard, coding up a storm, but when I’m done for the day, I curl up with my cats and read about space, and I never want to stop.

You might think that being a computer geek who loves cats and sci-fi is a little bit strange, but let me tell you, I wear my quirks like a badge of honor.

So if you’re looking for someone who’s not afraid to be different, who’s not afraid to be himself, then swipe right and let’s make a connection.

We’ll talk about our favorite sci-fi books, trade cat stories, and maybe even build a robot together. Whatever we do, we’ll do it with passion and enthusiasm, because that’s just how we roll.

So come on, let’s get up again and take on the world, one cat video at a time. Because when we get knocked down, we don’t stay down. We get back up again, and we keep on going.

In the Style of Kanye West

Yo, yo, yo, it’s Kanye West, and I’m here to talk about my Tinder profile. You see, I’m a 25-year-old IT guy, but that’s not all I am. I’m a visionary, a genius, and I’m obsessed with cats and sci-fi novels.

Now some people might say, “Kanye, you can’t be a genius and a cat lover at the same time.” But let me tell you, they don’t know what they’re talking about. I can code up a storm, and then I can cuddle with my feline friends and lose myself in a world of sci-fi wonder.

So if you’re looking for someone who’s not afraid to break the rules, to push the boundaries, then swipe right and let’s make some magic together.

We’ll talk about how we can use technology to change the world, how we can make art that transcends time and space. And we’ll do it all while our cats purr contentedly in our laps.

So come on, let’s create something amazing together. Let’s take the world by storm and show them what we’re made of. Because when it comes to cats, sci-fi, and changing the game, nobody does it better than us.

How Did ChatGPT Do?

It seems to be hit or miss. We gotta admit, the Larry David impression was the one that made us laugh the hardest. Others, not so much. (We won’t bore you with the Tucker Carlson, Ryan Reynolds, and Elon Musk versions that fell completely flat.) If you’re not the most gifted guy when it comes to writing and you suspect your dating profile is suffering for it, we say, go ahead, give ChatGPT a shot. Just make sure to fact-check the profile it spits back at you, as the bot appears to like taking liberties with certain details. (When did we say anything about our love of bacon?) Let us know how it works out for you!