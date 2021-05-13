Meanwhile in Hawaii: Viral Video Shows Girl Battling Shark and Miraculously Surviving, Our Pants However Did Not Fare Well in the End

It’s not every day you get to battle a shark and live to tell the tale. In fact, last year only 57 shark bites were reported worldwide, which makes 6-year-old Anela Rezentes’ close encounter with a Blacktip shark in Hawaii even more terrifying.

The Kailua native was playing in the shallow surf when a dark fin suddenly appeared behind her. From the corner of her eye, she caught a glimpse of the beast but didn’t realize how close it was until it struck. With her survival instinct kicking in, Rezentes raced toward the shore with her heart pounding, hoping she could outrun the predator in the pounding surf.

Rezente’s mother Sheri Gouveia watched as her daughter sprinted ashore screaming, unaware of the attack until she got a load of the video she’d taken on her phone. The realization left her stunned.

“Never ever has something like this happened before. She’s pretty much here every other weekend. I guess there really are angels watching over my angel,” Gouveia said.

Honolulu, Hawaii news, sports & weather – KITV Channel 4

For obvious reasons, the close shave has left a profound effect on the 6-year-old beachgoer. “My soul left my body,” she recalls. “I saw a shark. I didn’t notice he was behind my back. So I really wanted to run out. I was really scared.”

Hawaii is famous for its marine life, including an impressive array of hungry sharks. Just last month, a woman swimming 500 yards off-shore in Maui suffered an attack from a Tiger shark. But even in high season rarely do sharks hunt in shallow waters during the day.

While experts think the Blackfin wasn’t targeting Rezentes, it may take some time before the little girl has the nerve to return to the water. And we don’t blame her. After watching the video, we recognize it’s a nightmare moment our dry cleaner will never forget.

Cover Photo: Martin Barraud (Getty Images)

