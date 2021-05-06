You Should Replace Your Underwear (A Lot) More Often, Experts Say Those Aren’t the Same Color As When You Bought Them

Photo: Peter Dazeley (Getty Images)

Underwear is the most intimate of all clothing. When you strip off the rest of your outfit, it’s the only barrier between your nude body and the elements. You could walk down the street wearing only a pair of tightie-whities (we don’t encourage this) and, while you’d get stares and potentially have a chat with a police officer, you probably won’t get arrested because technically all of your naughty bits are covered up. But, since that thin layer of fabric is in close contact with the sweatiest, potentially hairiest, and definitely grimiest area of your body, washing your underoos often is a must. But how often should you throw out those boxers or briefs? According to experts, a lot more often than you likely do.

It’s time to throw out those bikini briefs you bought in the ’90s, because, according to England’s The Independent, you should probably toss out your undies and replace them about once per year. The newspaper asked experts for their input on the topic, and they have some bad news for you underwear hoarders.

Dr. Shirin Lakhani of Elite Aesthetics explained the reasons why. She said, “Your underwear is in close contact with your skin and more specifically your intimate areas for prolonged periods. As a result, it takes in a lot of dead skin from those areas as well as bacteria – both the healthy, naturally-occurring bacteria that we all have, as well as more harmful bacteria that can be a result of infections such as thrush and STIs.”

She added that even washing your underwear won’t necessarily remove the harmful bacteria. So, if you don’t want to get a gross infection or something even worse down under, we suggest replacing your underwear at least once per year. If not more often.

