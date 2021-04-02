Tattoo Studio Specializes in Disappearing Ink, Perfect Solution For That Tramp Stamp You’ve Been Debating

The worst part about getting a tattoo isn’t the pain. It isn’t the sensation of the jackhammering needle filling your flesh with ink. It’s the regret you feel five or 10 years later when you realize what a dumb design you got. Now, a new tattoo parlor is eliminating that emotion by offering disappearing ink.

It’s called Ephemeral Tattoo, and it recently opened in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. What sets the five-artist studio apart from competitors is its patented ink product, which is “made to fade” nine to 15 months post-tattoo.

“While there is a time and place for permanence … there are millions of people who, like [us], wouldn’t engage [with tattooing] because of that,” Ephemeral’s co-founder Josh Sakhai told The New York Post.

Sakhai knows of what he speaks – he comes from a religious background that forbids tattooing. And yet, he rebelled, and got inked as a college freshman, only to regret the decision later. (He now has seven Ephemeral Tattoos.) His co-founders also come from conservative, immigrant families that disapprove of permanent ink. It took the team six years and over 50 formulas to come up with its signature black ink.

If you’re a tattoo commitment-phobe, this certainly sounds like a good way to test out getting inked, or to have fun and indulge a design you know you don’t want for life. (Hello, tramp stamp!) The price is comparable to permanent tattoos; small tats are $175 to $225; larger designs go for $350 to $450. Of course, if you love the design and want to keep it forever, you’ll have to drop some more cash for permanent ink. But compared with the alternative – hating a tat so much you pay to have it removed – it’s a wonder it took so long for disappearing ink to make it to the market.

Cover Photo: travenian (Getty Images)

1/10 Mandatory Movie Battles: ‘Framing Britney Spears’ vs. ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry,’ Which Singer Has The Better Doc? Read more here. Photo: FX Network/Apple TV+

2/10 Ranked! Our Favorite Plays From the Original Quack Attack Before Disney Drops ‘Mighty Ducks Game Changers’ Read more here. Photo: Disney



3/10 Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows Are Getting Their Own Ice Cream, Which Will You Binge First Read more here. Photo: Amblin Entertainment

4/10 Plant-Based Fashion: Paris Jackson Models Leather Made Out of Mushrooms Read more here. Photo: David Crotty / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/10 RIP Jessica Walter: The Best ‘Arrested Development’ GIFs and Memes in Memory of Lucille Bluth Read more here. Photo: Netflix

6/10 Billie Eilish Goes Blonde, Now Looks Like Every Other Boring Celebrity Read more here. Photo: Instagram



7/10 Prince of Pot: 7 Things That Set Seth Rogen’s Weed Brand Apart From the Competition Read more here. Photo: Houseplant

8/10 Simpsons Fans Call Out Show For Timeline Error; Producer Reminds Them ‘It’s All Made Up’ Read more here. Photo: Fox



9/10 Meghan Markle Allegedly Contemplating 2024 Run For President (11 Campaign Slogans We Couldn’t Keep to Ourselves) Read more here. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor (Getty Images)

10/10 Ryan Reynolds Finally Got Around to Watching ‘Green Lantern’ (And Hilariously Live-Tweeted It) Read more here. Photo: Warner Bros.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.